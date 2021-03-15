Register
10:39 GMT15 March 2021
    JUNE 18: U.S. President Donald Trump stands with Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who announced that she is stepping down as the White House press secretary, during his rally where he announced his candidacy for a second presidential term at the Amway Center on June 18, 2019 in Orlando, Florida

    Donald Trump Makes 'Surprise Appearance' at Sarah Sanders' Arkansas Campaign Event

    US
    by
    Sarah Sanders had been part of the Trump administration since he took office in January 2017. She became press secretary in July of that year and served in the role until 2019.

    Former US President Donald Trump made an unexpected stop at a campaign event for ex-White House press secretary Sarah Sanders who is currently running for governor of Arkansas.

    On Sunday, Sanders posted a photo of her and the former POTUS on her Twitter page, tweeting about a "great weekend on the campaign trail featuring a surprise appearance at one of my events by President Trump!"

    It was unclear where and when the fundraising event was held and who else attended it.

    The developments were preceded by the ex-US president touting Sanders in late January as "a warrior who will always fight for the people of Arkansas and do what is right, not what is politically correct", a statement that was made shortly after the 38-year-old announced her bid.  

    "Sarah is strong on borders, tough on crime, and fully supports the Second Amendment and our great law enforcement officers. She loves our military and veterans - and her home state of Arkansas. Sarah will be a great governor, and she has my complete and total endorsement!", Trump added.

    She thanked him for the move, pledging that if elected as Arkansas governor, she will "defend our freedom and lead with heart".    

    Former vice president Joe Biden, a Democratic presidential candidate, waves to the crowd after a Democratic presidential primary debate in Los Angeles, 19 December 2019.
    © AP Photo / Chris Carlson
    Sarah Sanders Trolls a Stuttering Joe Biden on Debate Night: ‘No Idea What He is Talking About’
    Sanders is the daughter of former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee. She's the 38-year-old who replaced Sean Spicer as press secretary in 2017 and served in the capacity until June 2019.

    At the time, Trump gave kudos to Sanders by praising her as "a very special person with extraordinary talents, who has done an incredible job", saying if she decides to run for governor of Arkansas "she would be fantastic".

    Twitter, bid, governor, campaign, Donald Trump, Sarah Sanders, Arkansas, US
    Votre message a été envoyé!
