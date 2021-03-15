Biden Breaks Silence on New York Governor Cuomo’s Possible Resignation

US President Joe Biden told reporters that he is waiting for the results of an investigation launched against Governor Cuomo.
"I think the investigation is under way and we should see what it brings us," he said after being asked whether the New York state governor should resign.
Earlier, US White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki mentioned that Biden supports the women who have alleged that Cuomo sexually harassed them.
About 50 Democratic lawmakers, including those who represent New York in the US Congress, have urged the governor to step down from his position amid the ongoing sex scandal. Cuomo has denied the allegations and refuses to step down.
Cuomo is under two investigations launched by the New York state attorney general, Letitia James, examining both the allegations of sexual harassment and the under-reporting and subsequent cover up of the data surrounding nursing home deaths in the state at the height of the first wave of the pandemic.
