Register
19:22 GMT13 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A migrant family crosses the border into El Paso, Texas, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Friday, Feb. 26, 2021.

    White House Refuses to Call Situation at Southern Border ‘Crisis’ as Illegal Entry Attempts Top 100k

    © AP Photo / Christian Chavez
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    1 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/02/1082238052_0:204:2990:1886_1200x675_80_0_0_5eff0da754710ca4989bf8eb6f6c208a.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202103131082334050-white-house-refuses-to-call-situation-at-southern-border-crisis-as-illegal-entry-attempts-top-100k/

    The Biden administration spent its first weeks in office issuing a slew of executive orders, instruments and memorandums to revoke its predecessor’s policies, with nearly a dozen of them related to immigration. Federal, state and local officials then expressed concerns about a surge in illegal immigration.

    The White House has raised eyebrows over its refusal to call the tense situation at the US-Mexico border a “crisis,” instead referring to it as a “challenge” or a “vital human challenge.”

    “It doesn’t matter what you call it. It is an enormous challenge. It is something that is front and center for the president,” Biden press secretary Jen Psaki said, speaking to reporters this week, when asked whether the term “crisis” is applicable to the present situation.

    “He had a briefing yesterday on the trip to the border. And there are a number of – while there are no final policy decisions, there are a variety of actions under consideration,” Psaki added, commenting specifically on the problem of unaccompanied minors amid reports that authorities are running out of room to house the new arrivals.

    “These are the policies we’re taking to address what we feel is a vital human challenge at the border. But what our responsibility here is to do is to project and convey what policies we’re taking, what the President’s commitment is. That’s exactly what we’re doing, and we don’t see the need to put new labels,” the spokeswoman stressed.

    In a second briefing a day later, Psaki said that President Biden had already made “absolutely clear" to potential migrants that the border is closed, and that she “certainly” expected him to do so again at some point in the future.

    She went on to ask whether the potential migrants are getting the message that most of the people coming to the border are being turned away. “In terms of people who are turned away –who are coming to the border, who are turned away – I mean, those numbers –are people hearing that? Are they still making the journey? I don’t have any further analysis of that,” Psaki said.
    Migrants from Central America, under the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) program, walk across the Paso del Norte international border bridge from the Mexican side to continue their asylum request in the United States, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 26, 2021.
    © REUTERS / JOSE LUIS GONZALEZ
    Migrants from Central America, under the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) program, walk across the Paso del Norte international border bridge from the Mexican side to continue their asylum request in the United States, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 26, 2021.

    The spokeswoman’s comments come in the wake of Wednesday’s announcement by Troy Miller, acting commissioner of US Customs and Border Protection, that some 100,441 migrants had been encountered at the US-Mexico border last month by customs officials, with these numbers being the highest observed since the surge which took place in mid-2019. Miller indicated that over 19,000 of the encounters were with families, with nearly 9,500 more consisting of unaccompanied minors. An estimated 29,792 minors, including children and teenagers, have been taken in for processing since the start of the current fiscal year.

    The official specified that over 72,000 of the would-be migrants were expelled back into Mexico after a short period of detention under coronavirus-related regulations. The official said violence, poverty, food insecurity, unemployment and other economic fallout related to the coronavirus crisis, as well as hurricanes that struck Central America in late 2020 were the likely “push factors” getting people to try to make their way to the United States.

    Thousands or even tens of thousands of migrants are suspected of having successfully made their way past barriers and border patrol agents into the US in recent weeks, with Mexican officials recently slamming the Biden administration for allowing smugglers to turn people into a “commodity” via its reversal of Donald Trump’s hardline positions on illegal immigration.

    Last week, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said that immigrants refer to Biden as “the migrant president,” and said that Mexico and the US “need to work together to regulate the flow” to prevent the situation from getting out of control.

    © REUTERS / JORGE DUENES
    Mexican Officials say 'Migrant President' Biden has Made People a 'Commodity'
    On Tuesday, former President Donald Trump characterized the situation as a southern border as a total disaster, saying that the United States was “being destroyed” and that it was “a terrible thing to see!”

    Biden moved to rescind a number of Trump directives immediately after entering the Oval Office in January, with at least 11 of them related to immigration. These measures include fortifying the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) programme, which grants the children of illegal immigrants safeguards from deportation, rescinding the Trump travel ban, halting the construction of the Trump border wall in favour of a ‘smart’, tech-assisted wall, ending “harsh and extreme immigration enforcement,” “restorating” and expanding the asylum system, etc. In January, the White House also announced the president’s backing of a path to citizenship for at least 11 million undocumented residents living in the US, with observers speaking to US media characterizing Biden’s policy as the “boldest immigration agenda any administration has put forward in generations.”

    Related:

    Biden Says No Crisis at Southern Border, US ‘Will Be Able to Handle’ Influx of Migrants
    Journalist on Biden's Border Policy: Illegal Immigration Contributes to Vaccine Scarcity in US
    Number of COVID-Infected Migrants Rises in Texas as Mexico Border Camp Reportedly Shut Down
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A top-down view of a polyester face mask - showing the fibres nicely bundled - after being photographed with a scanning electron microscope, is seen in an undated image released 9 March 2021. The scale is 250 micrometres, or millionths of a metre, wide.
    Masks Seen Through The Microscope: Which are the Most Effective Against COVID-19?
    Hints of the Past
    Hints of the Past
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse