NY Governor's Accuser Slams Biden, Harris for Silence Over Cuomo Sex Harassment Scandal, Media Says

White House press secretary Jen Psaki explained this week that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris support the state attorney general's investigation into the harassment allegations against Cuomo.

US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have both recently been slammed by Lindsey Boylan, one of the women who has accused New York Governor Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment, Fox News reports.

According to the media outlet, Boylan delivered her remarks via a now deleted tweet shortly after Cuomo denied any wrongdoing and insisted that he would not resign.

"The governor has denied all wrongdoing. He got on his platform today and said ‘there are many motivations of why people do things," she tweeted. "He is calling up hate and speculation to be directed to his accusers. All harm and hate directed at the women sits squarely on @NYGovCuomo."

​In a since deleted follow-up tweet, Boylan reportedly added: "It also calls into question the judgment and courage of both @POTUS and @KamalaHarris."

While a number of Democratic politicians, including Sen. Chuck Schumer, have called for Cuomo to resign, Fox News points out that neither Biden nor Harris has commented on the matter.

On Friday, White House Spokesperson Jen Psaki announced that, while Biden believes every woman who brought forth accusations "deserves to have her voice heard, should be treated with respect, and should be able to tell her story," and that Biden and Harris support the state attorney general's investigation into the allegations.