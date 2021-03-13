Register
    New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo greets people after speaking at a vaccination site on Monday, 8 March 2021, in New York

    'Holding Out for Blanket Pardon?' Pic of Sheet-Draped Cuomo Goes Viral Amid Sexual Harassment Probe

    US
    Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand earlier joined around five dozen Democratic state lawmakers calling on New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to step down in the face of sexual harassment accusations levied against him, with the high-profile politician parrying the demands and denying any misconduct.

    An increasingly politically isolated Andrew Cuomo was spotted roaming the grounds of the official residence of the Governor of New York, draped in a blanket and clutching a bottle of Saratoga Spring Water on Friday, amid a growing chorus of voices demanding that he resign over sexual harassment allegations.

    Facing eroding support across the political spectrum, Cuomo, who was also seen strolling with one of his daughters around the New York State Executive Mansion, has found himself at the heart of an escalating political crisis that has spawned an impeachment inquiry into his alleged misconduct.

    ​The three-term governor, who had been expected to run for a fourth term in 2022, has witnessed the coalition of his critics swell, as dozens of Democratic politicians insisting Cuomo step down.

    Seven women have so far come forward with accusations that Andrew Cuomo displayed sexually inappropriate behavior, such as suggestive comments, groping and kissing, toward them. Five of the accusers worked for or with him.

    While previously some in Cuomo’s party had already leveled criticism against him over his administration’s move to ostensibly cover up how many nursing home residents died of COVID-19 for months, the latest slew of sexual harassment accusations have left the high-profile Democrat fighting for political survival.

    As the image of the embattled governor was shared on social media, it ignited a Twitterstorm of comments.

    ​A meme-fest was triggered on Twitter, with netizens weighing in on the ‘homeless vibe’ the pic emanated.

    ​However, not all leveled criticism at the politician, with some attempting to defend Cuomo.

    NY Governor Under Fire

    On Friday, New York Democratic Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand and Chuck Schumer joined an expanding list of lawmakers calling for their state's governor, Andrew Cuomo, to resign amid allegations of sexual misconduct.

    "Confronting and overcoming the Covid crisis requires sure and steady leadership. We commend the brave actions of the individuals who have come forward with serious allegations of abuse and misconduct. Due to the multiple, credible sexual harassment and misconduct allegations, it is clear that Governor Cuomo has lost the confidence of his governing partners and the people of New York. Governor Cuomo should resign," said the joint statement.

    This came as a seventh woman - a former Albany statehouse reporter - publicly accused Cuomo of sexually harassing her in an expose for New York Magazine.

    In the words of Jessica Bakeman, Andrew Cuomo "never let her forget she was a woman", degrading her in front of her male colleagues, and touching her inappropriately at a slew of work functions.

    To date, US President Joe Biden has sidestepped any direct comments on the controversy surrounding the New York Governor.

    Protestors gather outside the New York State Capitol, following allegations that New York Governor Andrew Cuomo had sexually harassed young women, in Albany, New York, U.S., March 12, 2021
    © REUTERS / ANGUS MORDANT
    Protestors gather outside the New York State Capitol, following allegations that New York Governor Andrew Cuomo had sexually harassed young women, in Albany, New York, U.S., March 12, 2021

    White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Friday declined to confirm whether Biden believed that Cuomo should resign, saying that every female accuser “deserves to have her voice heard, should be treated with respect and should be able to tell her story”.

    Psaki reiterated that President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris support the state attorney general's investigation into the harassment allegations.

    Meanwhile, the adamantly defiant NY Governor has dismissed calls for his resignation.

    “I did not do what has been alleged. Period… People know the difference between playing politics, bowing to cancel culture and the truth,” stated Cuomo in a phone call with reporters.

    Earlier, the governor insisted yet again that he didn’t engage in any “sexual relationship that was inappropriate, period".

    The New York State Assembly allowed an impeachment investigation into Governor Andrew Cuomo on Thursday, including both claims of sexual harassment as well as his administration's handling of nursing home deaths.

