‘Holding Out for Blanket Pardon?' Pic of Sheet-Draped Cuomo Goes Viral Amid Sexual Harassment Probe

An increasingly politically isolated Andrew Cuomo was spotted roaming the grounds of the official residence of the Governor of New York, draped in a blanket and clutching a bottle of Saratoga Spring Water on Friday, amid a growing chorus of voices demanding that he resign over sexual harassment allegations.
Facing eroding support across the political spectrum, Cuomo, who was also seen strolling with one of his daughters around the New York State Executive Mansion, has found himself at the heart of an escalating political crisis that has spawned an impeachment inquiry into his alleged misconduct.
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo walks on the grounds of the Governor's Mansion following allegations that he had sexually harassed young women, in Albany. Photo by Angus Mordant pic.twitter.com/8KuRbXyuNL— corinne_perkins (@corinne_perkins) March 12, 2021
The three-term governor, who had been expected to run for a fourth term in 2022, has witnessed the coalition of his critics swell, as dozens of Democratic politicians insisting Cuomo step down.
Seven women have so far come forward with accusations that Andrew Cuomo displayed sexually inappropriate behavior, such as suggestive comments, groping and kissing, toward them. Five of the accusers worked for or with him.
While previously some in Cuomo’s party had already leveled criticism against him over his administration’s move to ostensibly cover up how many nursing home residents died of COVID-19 for months, the latest slew of sexual harassment accusations have left the high-profile Democrat fighting for political survival.
As the image of the embattled governor was shared on social media, it ignited a Twitterstorm of comments.
Someone looks concerned.— An Angry, Rust-ed Moose (@NBM_Radio) March 13, 2021
I'm more concerned that, while Cuomo was casually letting old folks in homes die of COVID - even encouraging it - , nobody had the slightest of fucks to give about that.
Is he holding out for a blanket pardon?— John Edwards (@Anorak_CA) March 12, 2021
Clutching a beer while wearing a blanket. That pretty much sums up all you need to know about GAC— Michael Prieve 🏳️🌈 (@mjprieve) March 12, 2021
It looks like he got thrown out— PKMN Trainer Ashley 💛 (@VelcroPoodle) March 12, 2021
Politically homeless vibe— Bob Anderson (@rwa_) March 12, 2021
A meme-fest was triggered on Twitter, with netizens weighing in on the ‘homeless vibe’ the pic emanated.
March 12, 2021
Lenny wore it better pic.twitter.com/sHVxCun1kB— Lexi Mainland (@lexim) March 12, 2021
March 12, 2021
At first I thought it was a beer and I felt a ping of humanity but is that sparking water, wine, or something douchier? pic.twitter.com/m9LUZCqy1E— Pete Harrison (@PeteHarrisonNYC) March 13, 2021
"They're probably watching me. Well, let them. Let them see what kind of a person I am. I'm not even gonna swat that fly." pic.twitter.com/GsCo7hV0sV— Benjamin Compson 🏳️🌈 (@BengyCompson) March 12, 2021
However, not all leveled criticism at the politician, with some attempting to defend Cuomo.
I am so tired of character assassination and “gotcha” culture. Enough already.— Michael T. Farrell (@docgiman) March 13, 2021
Hang in there. The opportunist’s faux outrage will dissipate with the next big story.
Sexism & sexual harassment is unacceptable but this overreaction and overreach needs to end.
docgiman@aol.com
First:@NYGovCuomo doesn’t need to apologize for anything!He didn’t do anything wrong!— mdmusic (@mdmusic16) March 12, 2021
Second:@NYGovCuomo doesn’t need to even think about any kind of resignation at all!🤦🏻
Third:These allegations against @NYGovCuomo don’t deserve any investigation!They are completely ridiculous👊🏻
NY Governor Under Fire
On Friday, New York Democratic Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand and Chuck Schumer joined an expanding list of lawmakers calling for their state's governor, Andrew Cuomo, to resign amid allegations of sexual misconduct.
"Confronting and overcoming the Covid crisis requires sure and steady leadership. We commend the brave actions of the individuals who have come forward with serious allegations of abuse and misconduct. Due to the multiple, credible sexual harassment and misconduct allegations, it is clear that Governor Cuomo has lost the confidence of his governing partners and the people of New York. Governor Cuomo should resign," said the joint statement.
This came as a seventh woman - a former Albany statehouse reporter - publicly accused Cuomo of sexually harassing her in an expose for New York Magazine.
In the words of Jessica Bakeman, Andrew Cuomo "never let her forget she was a woman", degrading her in front of her male colleagues, and touching her inappropriately at a slew of work functions.
To date, US President Joe Biden has sidestepped any direct comments on the controversy surrounding the New York Governor.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Friday declined to confirm whether Biden believed that Cuomo should resign, saying that every female accuser “deserves to have her voice heard, should be treated with respect and should be able to tell her story”.
Psaki reiterated that President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris support the state attorney general's investigation into the harassment allegations.
Meanwhile, the adamantly defiant NY Governor has dismissed calls for his resignation.
“I did not do what has been alleged. Period… People know the difference between playing politics, bowing to cancel culture and the truth,” stated Cuomo in a phone call with reporters.
Earlier, the governor insisted yet again that he didn’t engage in any “sexual relationship that was inappropriate, period".
The New York State Assembly allowed an impeachment investigation into Governor Andrew Cuomo on Thursday, including both claims of sexual harassment as well as his administration's handling of nursing home deaths.
