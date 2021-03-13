Register
05:17 GMT13 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Founder, Chairman, CEO and President of Amazon Jeff Bezos gives a thumbs up as he speaks during an event about Blue Origin's space exploration plans, 9 May 2019.

    Bezos Declines Invite From Sanders to Attend Senate Hearing on Income Inequality

    © REUTERS / Clodagh Kilcoyne
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 11
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082099572_0:0:3072:1729_1200x675_80_0_0_527cc5c2e97bf4367a144dda72e1ba27.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202103131082329653-bezos-declines-invite-from-sanders-to-attend-senate-hearing-on-income-inequality/

    The Senate hearings in the Budget Committee, scheduled for Wednesday, came amid a tense situation at one of Amazon’s stores, where workers have organised a labour union and are demanding better working conditions and a wage increase.

    Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos refused to testify at Senate hearings on income inequality, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing a company spokesman. Earlier independent senator Bernie Sanders invited Amazon’s CEO to attend, along with one of company’s employee that participated in the labour drive.

    “We fully endorse Senator Sanders’s efforts to reduce income inequality with legislation to increase the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour for all workers,” Amazon said in a statement.

    While many businesses in the US have been shut down during the pandemic, Amazon has benefited amid increasing demand for goods purchased online. In the face of the increasing workload, company employees began to criticise working conditions and advocate for higher wages. In response, Amazon has reportedly begun to fire disgruntled people.

    In November 2020, workers at Amazon’s warehouse in Alabama applied to the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) for an opportunity to vote to establish a labour union. The permission was received and the voting began on 8 February and will run until 29 March.

    Amazon increased its minimum wage to $15 an hour in 2018 and the company claimed that its working conditions, including salary, retirement plan and healthcare, are better than those on offer at other big companies.

    Related:

    Is Jeff Bezos Set to Challenge Elon Musk in the Space Race With His Blue Origin Venture?
    Jeff Bezos Reclaims Title of World's Richest Person in Bloomberg Billionaires Index
    Suggested Washington State Wealth Tax Would Have Jeff Bezos Owe $2Bln a Year
    Tags:
    Senate Budget Committee, Bernie Sanders, Amazon, Jeff Bezos
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A top-down view of a polyester face mask - showing the fibres nicely bundled - after being photographed with a scanning electron microscope, is seen in an undated image released 9 March 2021. The scale is 250 micrometres, or millionths of a metre, wide.
    Masks Seen Through The Microscope: Which are the Most Effective Against COVID-19?
    Hints of the Past
    Hints of the Past
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse