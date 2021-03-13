US Administers Over 100 Mln Coronavirus Vaccine Doses

Currently, three vaccines against the coronavirus have been approved in the United States: Pfizer BioNTech, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson. US President Joe Biden, in a Thursday address, said that all adults in America will become eligible for the vaccination by 1 May.

Over 100 million coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered in the United States as of Friday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data.

The CDC revealed that 101,128,005 shots have been facilitated across the country, as 65.9 million people have received at least one dose, while 35 million are now fully vaccinated, or 10.5 percent of the population of 331 million.

Out of the administered vaccine doses, there are some 50 million doses of Pfizer, 49 million of Moderna and 900,000 of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, with 100,000 unidentified.

According to Bloomberg data, over 345 million doses of coronavirus vaccine have been administered worldwide.

US President Joe Biden announced on Thursday that all adults in the US will be eligible to receive the vaccine by 1 May, expressing hope that Americans will be able to gather in small groups to celebrate 4 July. He also stated that his administration was "on track" to reach its 100 million-vaccine goal by his 60th day in office.

The United States remains the nation worst affected in the coronavirus pandemic, registering over 29.3 million cases and more than 530,000 related fatalities.