20:29 GMT12 March 2021
    MyPillow Chief Executive Officer Mike Lindell walks through the Hyatt Regency lobby to attend the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida, U.S. February 28, 2021

    MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell Reportedly Plans Creation of New Social Media, Quickly Faces Legal Issues

    US
    by
    The boss of the MyPillow company and one of Donald Trump's fiercest allies, Mike Lindell was permanently banned on Twitter in late January for what the platform described as "repeated violations of our civic integrity policy".

    Mike Lindell, a vigorous supporter of Trump and election fraud allegations, plans to launch his own social media platform named "Vocl" to contrast what he claims is mainstream media censorship and the suppression of free speech, according to The Daily Beast.

    The potential now social media chief already faces legal issues with his venture, as a platform with a similar name, "Vocal", already exists.

    According to the report, the lawyers behind Vocal's parent company, Creatd, Inc., wrote a letter demanding that Lindell change the name of his platform and surrender ownership of the Vocl.com domain name. In the event of him failing to do so, he faces a potential lawsuit from the company.

    “It is clear that you are acting with bad faith and with intent to profit from Creatd’s mark", the letter obtained by the outlet reads. "Creatd is prepared to take all steps necessary to protect Creatd’s valuable intellectual property rights, without further notice to you."

    Lindell, according to the report, does not seem to be giving up on his new project, as he said, when asked about the potential lawsuit, that the Creatd trademark has "nothing to do with us."

    Reports suggesting that Lindell is planning to launch his own platform emerged earlier in the week, with The Insider quoting the MyPillow CEO as saying that the network would be "not like anything you’ve ever seen."

    “It’s all about being able to be vocal again and not to be walking on eggshells", Lindell said. "We're launching this big platform so all the voices of our country can come back and start telling it like it is again. You will not need YouTube. You won't need these places. So it will be where everything can be told, because we've got to get our voices back."

    Lindell was ousted from Twitter in late January over what the platform said was "repeated violations of our civic integrity policy" after he lashed out at Dominion voting systems, prompting a lawsuit from the company. Dominion sued Lindell, claiming that he spewed election fraud allegations to boost sales, launching what the company saw as a "defamatory marketing campaign".

    The MyPillow CEO, who enjoys warm relations with Trump, saw backlash on the mainstream social media platform for allegedly suggesting that Trump imposed "martial law" when he met with him at the White House and expressed hopes for a military response to "election fraud".

    "We've all had our prayers going "Gee maybe somethings gonna be done that this president is willing to say hey we’ve been attacked by another country 'cause we have", Lindell said back in January. "Our country’s been under attack for a long time."

    Votre message a été envoyé!
