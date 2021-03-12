‘I Never Abused, Harrassed, Assaulted Anyone': Cuomo Refuses to Resign Over Sexual Misconduct Claims

The embattled New York governor is facing growing pressure to resign his post amid claims of harassment and sexual misconduct by multiple staff, and allegations that his office's demands that nursing homes take in Covid-positive patients may be responsible for thousands of deaths.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo appeared before the media on Friday to again deny claims that he sexually harassed female employees and to stress that he has no plans to resign.

"I did not do what has been alleged. Period," Cuomo said at a press conference on Friday. "I won't speculate about people's possible motives, but I can tell you, as a former attorney general who has gone through this situation many times, there are often many motivations for making an allegation. And that is why you need to know the facts before you make the decision," the governor added.

"There are now two reviews underway. No one wants them to happen more quickly and more thoroughly than I do. Let them do it," Cuomo said, referring to allegations made by two former female aides that he made a series of unwanted, sexually-charged comments, and in one of the cases - unwanted groping and kissing. A total of six women have now come forward to accused him of inappropriate actions, five of them people Cuomo worked with and another he reportedly met at a wedding.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW