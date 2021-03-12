Watergate Whistleblower John Dean Says ‘Matter of How Many Days’ Until Trump Indicted

The former White House counsel to former President Nixon John Dean said on Twitter on Thursday that the former President Donald Trump would soon be indicted amid reports of his former lawyer Michael Cohen meeting with the Manhattan District Attorney (DA).

“You that you do not visit a prosecutor's office 7 times if they are not planning to indict those about whom you have knowledge,' Dean wrote, adding that it is a “matter of how many days” until the Manhattan DA Cyrus Vance indicts Trump.

— John W. Dean (@JohnWDean) March 10, 2021

​Dean’s remarks come after reports that Cohen had met with the Manhattan DA's office for a seventh time as part of an investigation into Trump’s family business and finances for potential fraud.

John Dean is known for delivering testimony before Congress in 1973, in which he described how White House officials, including Nixon, obstructed justice while seeking to cover up a break-in at the DNC headquarters, and the existence of wiretapping in the Oval Office.

Dean himself was later convicted of obstruction of justice and served four months in prison.

Earlier this week, Michael Cohen told Reuters in an interview prior to his seventh meeting with investigators that a 1 March US Supreme Court decision denying Trump's effort to keep his tax records private was like the “holy grail” for the Manhattan DA office investigation, who obtained records from Trump's accountants at Mazars USA, including tax returns as well as communications between the Trump Organization and its accountants.

Hohen is currently serving a three-year sentence after pleading guilty to lying to Congress and campaign finance violations for arranging the hush-money payments from Trump.

Another Investigation

Vance filed his subpoena against Mazars USA in August 2019 on the basis of allegations that Trump paid off two women to keep them quiet about alleged affairs with the business mogul ahead of the 2016 presidential campaign.

The probe has since expanded and now includes Trump’s conduct as a private business owner as well as the Trump Organization's possible engagement in criminal tax evasion.

Trump has denied the allegations and accused Democrats of a politically-motivated “witch hunt” against him, similar to the now-debunked Russiagate.