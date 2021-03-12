Firefighters Reportedly Responding to Fire at Tesla's California Factory

A fire erupted at Tesla's factory in Fremont, California, on Thursday, according to local media reports.
Firefighters are responding to the incident, as Tesla personnel aer reportedly using sand to help distinguish the flames.
According to KRON4, the fire appeared to be located in an area that is currently under construction.
A picture allegedly showing the fire at the Fremont factory has been shared in social media.
Production in Fremont is smoking hot right now pic.twitter.com/yUYbZtT3q7— TC (@TESLAcharts) March 12, 2021
According to another video shared online, the fire has been contained but remains smoldering.
Chopper footage form @ktvu. Fire is contained but remains smoldering. #TeslaFire pic.twitter.com/lXABa4GQEA— Eric Wasserman 🦆 "WASS" (@EricWasserman1) March 12, 2021
No further details were immediately available.
