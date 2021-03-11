Register
11 March 2021
    FILE - In this March 2, 2017 file photo, Tucker Carlson, host of Tucker Carlson Tonight, poses for photos in a Fox News Channel studio, in New York. Carlson, who on Monday's show addressed the story of his former top writer, Blake Neff, who resigned after CNN found he had written a series of controversial tweets under a pseudonym, has left for vacation. It fits a pattern at Fox, whose personalities tend to go away to cool off when the heat is on. Carlson's vacation is the sixth example in a little more than three years. A Fox representative confirmed Carlson's vacation was planned before the Neff story broke. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

    Pentagon Slams Tucker Carlson for Mocking Pregnant Service Members

    © AP Photo / Richard Drew
    US
    Tucker Carlson is a US conservative television host and political commentator who hosts the nightly political talk show Tucker Carlson Tonight on Fox News. Carlson, who was also a print journalist in the 1990s, has been hosting the Fox News segment since 2016.

    Military leaders and veterans groups slammed Carlson after the commentator suggested on his Tuesday-night segment that the increasing numbers of female service members in the US military were weakening the US armed forces. 

    During his show, Carlson showed an Air Force photo of a 1st lieutenant modeling a maternity uniform, calling the uniform a “mockery of the US military.”

    “While China’s military becomes more masculine as it’s assembled the world’s largest navy, our military, as Joe Biden says, needs to become more feminine — whatever feminine means anymore since men and women no longer exist,” Carlson said, NBC News reported. “The bottom line is it’s out of control and the Pentagon is going along with it. Again, this is a mockery of the US military and its core mission, which is winning wars.”

    ​Responding on Thursday, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said it was proud of its military's diversity, and would not be taking advice from a “talk show host or the Chinese military.”

    “Maybe those folks feel like they have something to prove, that's on them,” Kirby added. “We know we’re the greatest military in the world today, and even for all the things we need to improve.”

    Kirby also said he hoped Carlson would “realize the mistake he made and express some regret about the manner in which he essentially demeaned the entire US military and how we defend and how we serve this country.”

    Several active military members, veterans and veterans groups also slammed Carlson’s comments.

    “I served with women who risked their lives to protect our country. Tucker did not,” Rep. Mikie Sherrill, D-NJ, a former Navy helicopter pilot, wrote in a tweet. “While he denigrates those who serve, our military remains the best fighting force due, in large part, to our amazing servicewomen.”

    ​Scott Stalker, command senior enlisted leader of the US Space Command, also called Carlson’s comments “drama TV” on Twitter, stating that Carlson’s statements were based on “zero days” of service.

