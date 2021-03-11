‘Democrats’ Hypocrisy on Full Display’: Kamala Harris Sparks Ire for Ignoring Cuomo Sex Scandal

Vice President Kamala Harris has been known for echoing the #MeToo movement’s slogan “Believe All Women” throughout the 2018 confirmation hearings, demanding Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh be impeached in the wake of sexual misconduct claims, and urging Americans to “get to work holding our leaders accountable”.

Vice President Kamala Harris has been criticised for deflecting questions surrounding the sexual harassment scandal implicating New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, after a sixth woman has coming forward to accuse him of misconduct.

As Harris briefly spoke with reporters after House lawmakers passed the Senate version of President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package, she was asked to weigh in on the allegations against Cuomo.

The Vice President, however, walked out of the press conference on Wednesday, refusing to speak out.

Kamala Harris ignored a question about Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s widening sexual harassment scandal while speaking with reporters on Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/n6OZeXp7hl — Tony (@Mrtdogg) March 11, 2021

​The Democrat governor, who faces calls to quit for covering up thousands of deaths caused by his policy of discharging COVID-19 patients into nursing homes, has also found himself embroiled in a sex scandal.

Several women have accused the governor of sexual harassment and other inappropriate conduct.

More recently, the Albany Times-Union reported that a female former aide claimed Cuomo had groped her during an encounter at the governor’s mansion last year.

However, while earlier Kamala Harris was known for her resolute calls to take to task Republican officials facing similar allegations, she currently displays a reluctance to condemn Cuomo.

© REUTERS / SHANNON STAPLETON Demonstrators gather outside the New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's office calling for his resignation, in the Manhattan borough of New York

The stance is seen as a starkly different from her resolute condemnation of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh and former Democratic Sen. Al Franken when they faced allegations of sexual misconduct.

Then-presidential contender Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) had urged a formal impeachment inquiry into Brett Kavanaugh in the wake of new sexual misconduct claims against the Supreme Court justice in 2019.

Harris had called on the government to investigate whether Kavanaugh lied under oath during his confirmation hearing in 2018 after three woman accused him of sexual assault.

The then-senator had also led calls for Sen. Al Franken to resign when he was accused of sexual misconduct in 2018.

“Sexual harassment and misconduct should not be allowed by anyone,” Harris had tweeted.

Sexual harassment and misconduct should not be allowed by anyone and should not occur anywhere. I believe the best thing for Senator Franken to do is step down. — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) December 6, 2017

​Netizens decried the blatant silence from Kamala Harris regarding the Cuomo sex allegations row.

Kamala Harris ignores question on Cuomo sexual harassment scandal but Harris very loud and vocal when it came to Kavanaugh. Guess it depends if accused is democrat or not.Democrats hypocrisy on full display. Where is Harris outrage? — James (@JamesReifsteck) March 11, 2021

@KamalaHarris answer the question. What are your thoughts on Cuomo? Would you be alone with him in a room? We’re waiting for your reply!🤔🤔🤔 — Eric R (@EricR02796022) March 11, 2021

I have to ask myself why won’t heels up Harris answer questions about cuomo? Turn tail and run? Interesting. Because heels up Harris did use sexual favors to enhance her career so she can’t imagine any other woman in the Democratic Party would find it vulgar. Impeach her! — Lisa (@triplelisaa) March 11, 2021

kamala harris refuses to answer questions on cuomo. "believe women" right, lefties? she and all of you are fucking hypocrites. — Rugerman45 (@markrugerman45) March 11, 2021

because since you can't seem to do an ounce of research, she accused Justice Kavanaugh of sexual harassment with zero proof, but there's proof against Cuomo and she's silent like you are over his sex assault allegations by now 7 former staff members — Kimo91 (@Kimo9115) March 11, 2021

As the sex scandal gains steam, with New York State Attorney General Letitia James launching an investigation into the claims, Governor Cuomo has said he will not resign and has denied any wrongdoing.

"As I said yesterday, I have never done anything like this. The details of this report are gut-wrenching. I am not going to speak to the specifics of this or any other allegation given the ongoing review, but I am confident in the result of the Attorney General’s report," said Andrew Cuomo in response to the Times-Union’s report.