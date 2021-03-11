Register
11:56 GMT11 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Vice President Kamala Harris listens as President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting about cancer in the Oval Office, 3 March 2021, in Washington, DC.

    ‘Democrats’ Hypocrisy on Full Display’: Kamala Harris Sparks Ire for Ignoring Cuomo Sex Scandal

    © AP Photo / Alex Brandon
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 11
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/05/1082260663_0:24:3071:1752_1200x675_80_0_0_f1c448333b81c315950ecf9d7680f2fa.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202103111082314148-democrats-hypocrisy-on-full-display-kamala-harris-sparks-ire-for-ignoring-cuomo-sex-scandal-/

    Vice President Kamala Harris has been known for echoing the #MeToo movement’s slogan “Believe All Women” throughout the 2018 confirmation hearings, demanding Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh be impeached in the wake of sexual misconduct claims, and urging Americans to “get to work holding our leaders accountable”.

    Vice President Kamala Harris has been criticised for deflecting questions surrounding the sexual harassment scandal implicating New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, after a sixth woman has coming forward to accuse him of misconduct.

    As Harris briefly spoke with reporters after House lawmakers passed the Senate version of President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package, she was asked to weigh in on the allegations against Cuomo.

    The Vice President, however, walked out of the press conference on Wednesday, refusing to speak out.

    ​The Democrat governor, who faces calls to quit for covering up thousands of deaths caused by his policy of discharging COVID-19 patients into nursing homes, has also found himself embroiled in a sex scandal.

    Several women have accused the governor of sexual harassment and other inappropriate conduct.

    More recently, the Albany Times-Union reported that a female former aide claimed Cuomo had groped her during an encounter at the governor’s mansion last year.

    However, while earlier Kamala Harris was known for her resolute calls to take to task Republican officials facing similar allegations, she currently displays a reluctance to condemn Cuomo.

    © REUTERS / SHANNON STAPLETON
    Demonstrators gather outside the New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's office calling for his resignation, in the Manhattan borough of New York

    The stance is seen as a starkly different from her resolute condemnation of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh and former Democratic Sen. Al Franken when they faced allegations of sexual misconduct.

    Then-presidential contender Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) had urged a formal impeachment inquiry into Brett Kavanaugh in the wake of new sexual misconduct claims against the Supreme Court justice in 2019.

    Harris had called on the government to investigate whether Kavanaugh lied under oath during his confirmation hearing in 2018 after three woman accused him of sexual assault.

    The then-senator had also led calls for Sen. Al Franken to resign when he was accused of sexual misconduct in 2018.

    “Sexual harassment and misconduct should not be allowed by anyone,” Harris had tweeted.

    ​Netizens decried the blatant silence from Kamala Harris regarding the Cuomo sex allegations row.

    As the sex scandal gains steam, with New York State Attorney General Letitia James launching an investigation into the claims, Governor Cuomo has said he will not resign and has denied any wrongdoing.

    "As I said yesterday, I have never done anything like this. The details of this report are gut-wrenching. I am not going to speak to the specifics of this or any other allegation given the ongoing review, but I am confident in the result of the Attorney General’s report," said Andrew Cuomo in response to the Times-Union’s report.

    Related:

    Trump Jr. Slams Cuomo as 'Groper-in-Chief' Who 'Was Willing to Speak Poorly About My Father'
    Sixth Cuomo Accuser Claims the New York Governor Touched Her Without Consent
    Billboards Mocking Governor Cuomo's Alleged Nipple Piercings Appear in NY Amid Brewing Sex Scandal
    Promotion of Cuomo's Book Reportedly Halted As Nursing Home Inquiry Unfolds
    Tags:
    Al Franken, Brett Kavanaugh, Governor Andrew Cuomo, Andrew Cuomo, Cuomo, Joe Biden, Kamala Harris
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A wave from the Heigawa estuary in Iwate Prefecture approaches Miyako City after the 8.9 magnitude earthquake struck the area on 11 March 2011.
    Japan Marks 10th Anniversary of Great Tohoku Earthquake and Tsunami
    Hints of the Past
    Hints of the Past
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse