Why Bill Clinton and Ghislaine Maxwell Would be Scared If Doug Band Sang Like a Bird to the DoJ

Bill Clinton's former confidant, who reportedly sought a position in the Trump administration in 2019, would be an invaluable source of information in the ongoing Ghislaine Maxwell case and could also shed light on the Clinton Foundation's questionable funding schemes, suggests Wall Street analyst Charles Ortel.

On 4 March, US gossip website Radar Online released an article titled "Bill Clinton 'bagman' Doug Band provides evidence to Feds investigating ties to Epstein 'madam' Ghislaine Maxwell," by Chris Spargo, a New York City-based journalist whose stories earlier appeared in The Sun, The Daily Mail, The Herald Sun, etc. The article alleged that Band, Bill Clinton’s "former body-man-turned-aide" had flipped sides and blown the whistle on his former boss, Maxwell and accused paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, reporting their affairs to the Justice Department.

However, the article was quickly taken down, triggering astonishment among Twitter users, with OANN's Jack Posobiec insisting that the story is "legit." Neither Radar Online nor Mr Spargo responded to a Sputnik journalist's request to explain why the apparent bombshell was nixed.

Teneo Holdings, the Clinton Foundation & Charity Bonanza

"Radar is an online publication that has done solid reporting on many scandals, including some related to the Clintons," says Charles Ortel, a Wall Street analyst and investigative journalist. "I read the piece in question and it does raise some legitimate concerns but does not dig deeply enough into exposures posed by Band and his work that may leave him, his associates, the Clinton 'charities' and their donors vulnerable to legal prosecution."

Doug Band, who started working as an unpaid intern in the White House counsel’s office during Bill Clinton's first term, came to prominence as a key architect of Clinton's post-presidency. He was called an alleged mastermind behind the Clinton Global Initiative (CGI) - one of the Clinton Foundation's international projects.

"Starting in March 2015, I noted some concerns about Band's activities and how these may further tarnish the Clinton brand," says Ortel, referring to collaboration between the Clinton Foundation and consultancy firm Teneo Holdings, co-founded by Band in 2010.

Though Teneo was a relative newcomer to "a crowded and fiercely competitive field" rendering advice to top-tier companies, large multinationals lined up to buy the firm's services, notes the analyst, who believes that Band may have been selling access to the Clintons through Teneo.

"Band certainly has profited, and likely immensely, building Teneo, in part, monetising Clinton contacts through his active involvement with the Clinton Global Initiative," the Wall Street analyst says.

In a December 2020 tell-all interview to Vanity Fair, Band explained that he and Bill Clinton agreed that he would "remain involved" in the Clinton Global Initiative and pay the former president $2.5 million "to sit on Teneo’s advisory board". At that time, the Clintons' associates warned that this had created "too many conflicts of interest", according to VF, since it coincided with Hillary's tenure as Barack Obama's secretary of state.

© Sputnik / Nikita Shokhov Hillary Clinton, then-Democratic presidential candidate, speaking at a campaign rally in Louisville, Kentucky in May 2016.

As Hillary Clinton announced her 2015/2016 election bid, the foundation-Teneo's supposed "pay-to-play" scheme was brought into the spotlight again. In October 2015 WikiLeaks released a 13-page memo allegedly written by Doug Band. The document detailed how Band raised money for the Clinton Foundation from first-rate corporations that were Teneo clients, while "pressing many of those same donors to provide personal income to the former president," as The Washington Post described it at that time.

"The memo seems to be a smoking gun in that it corroborates suspicions that various Clinton 'charities' functioned as clearinghouses where money was traded for influence and political favours in the guise of philanthropy," Ortel suggests.

Remarkably, Doug Band severed all ties to the Clinton family even before Hillary's profound defeat in November 2016. Band and his former boss split in 2015 largely because of the feud with Bill Clinton's daughter Chelsea, according to VF. Having departed from the Clintons, Band secretly met with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in September 2019 to discuss a potential job at the Trump administration "as the US government’s chief hostage negotiator."

On 2 December 2020, Vanity Fair released an interview with Band titled "Confessions of Clintonworld Exile" while on 8 December 2020 it was announced that Band had retired from Teneo Holdings. According to Radar Online, "it was also around this time" that the former Clinton confidant "spoke with criminal investigators from the Southern District of New York" about his former boss.

© AFP 2021 / TIM SLOAN US President Bill Clinton (L) takes a last sip of his Diet Coke with Aide Doug Band (R) before addressing a Democratic National Committee luncheon 30 July 2000 in Chicago, Illinois

Doug Band, Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell

Chris Spargo's assumption that Band could provide evidence potentially implicating Bill Clinton in the Maxwell case appears plausible since Band certainly was in a position to know much concerning most interactions involving the former president, Charles Ortel believes.

Ghislaine Maxwell, 59, a longtime associate of the late convicted sex abuser Jeffrey Epstein, was charged with enticement of minors, sex trafficking of children, and perjury and is awaiting trial in July 2021.

According to VF, Band got acquainted with Epstein in September 2002, during Bill Clinton's humanitarian trip to Africa aboard the billionaire's infamous plane, dubbed the "Lolita Express".

Furthermore, Band told the magazine that Clinton visited Epstein’s private Caribbean island, Little St. James, in January 2003 despite the former president's assertions of never having set foot there.

The former Clinton aide insisted that even despite having zero knowledge about Epstein's sex crimes, he had been trying to push the financier out of the former president's orbit since 2002.

Nevertheless, this did not prevent him from showing up with Epstein's alleged "pimp", Ghislaine Maxwell, at Felix Rey's Valentine's Day Tea Party in New York City on 14 February 2007. This happened well after Palm Beach police had filed a probable cause affidavit stating that Epstein should be charged with four counts of unlawful sexual activity with a minor and a lewd and lascivious molestation count in May 2006.

© AP Photo / John Minchillo In this July 2, 2020 file photo, Audrey Strauss, Acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, speaks during a news conference in New York, to announce charges against Ghislaine Maxwell for her alleged role in the sexual exploitation and abuse of multiple minor girls by Jeffrey Epstein

Could VP Kamala Harris Hail Democratic PartY Housecleaning?

"In 2021, one question is what sort of documentary or photographic evidence [Doug Band] still has that could prove helpful in building legal cases against appropriate defendants," says Ortel. "I suspect that email traffic involving Band is extensive and that great pressures likely have been placed upon him to cooperate with authorities."

Band seems to be an invaluable source of information both in the Maxwell and the Clinton Foundation cases, according to the analyst, who highlights that both cases could trigger a domino effect of large proportions, exposing domestic and foreign actors either involved in a sex scandal or the Clinton's alleged "pay-to-play" scheme.

"Band would be an excellent candidate to unscramble what really happened from 2001 onwards as purported Clinton 'charities' raised hundreds of millions of dollars, never explaining exactly where incoming funds went, or the many private gains derived by the Clinton family and insiders, including Band and his family," Ortel suggests.

The question is whether Joe Biden's DoJ is willing to get to the bottom of the issues in question. Still, the Wall Street analyst does not rule out that Kamala Harris and her progressive allies "might welcome a housecleaning of the Democratic Party targeting dynastic political families". To illustrate his point he refers to New York Attorney General Letitia James' aggressive handling of nursing home and sex scandals involving Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo who has long been regarded "untouchable".