Register
01:44 GMT11 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    Texas Attorney General Threatens to Sue Austin City Government to Drop Mask Mandate

    © AP Photo / Tony Gutierrez
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/0b/1082310789_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_ade2553ed3b812952f2c308cb6a813bd.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202103111082310872-texas-attorney-general-threatens-to-sue-austin-city-government-to-drop-mask-mandate/

    After Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced last week the state’s mask mandate would be lifted, US President Joe Biden derided his move as undermining hard-won gains against the coronavirus, calling Abbott’s actions “Neanderthal thinking.”

    Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has threatened to sue the government of the state’s capital, the city of Austin, if its mayor doesn’t lower the city’s mask mandate and other COVID-19 related restrictions in line with previous dictates by the Lone Star State’s governor.

    “The decision to require masks or otherwise impose COVID-19-related operating limits is expressly reserved to private businesses on their own premises. It does not rest with jurisdictions like the city of Austin or Travis County or their local health authorities," Paxton fumed in a Wednesday letter to Austin Mayor Steve Adler and Travis County Judge Andy Brown that was posted to Twitter.

    ​“We have already taken you to court under similar circumstances. You lost. If you continue to flout the law in this manner, we’ll take you to court again and you’ll lose again,” Paxton said, adding that Adler had until 6 pm on Wednesday to comply or “on behalf of the state of Texas, I will sue you.”

    Last week, Texas Governor Greg Abbott ordered the state’s mandate to wear protective facemasks in order to limit the spread of COVID-19 to be lifted along with any restrictions on the maximum capacity of indoor facilities, including restaurants, claiming that medical advances have ostensibly limited deaths from the disease. However, he still urged Texans to “not abandon safe practices.”

    Texas has suffered the third-largest number of deaths from COVID-19 of any US state, with 45,795 people dying of the disease.

    In response to Abott’s move, service industry workers staged a protest outside the Texas Capitol on Monday, demanding greater protections, including an increased rate of vaccination and the retention of the mask mandate.

    "In addition to us now facing an increased risk of COVID-19 exposure, we now face increased risk of violence and abuse from customers who will not adhere to our store policies to continue mask policies until the CDC [US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] advises us they are no longer needed," a joint statement by the convening groups said.

    Adler has also sharply criticized Abbott’s approach, telling Fox News that by removing the mandate, officials were creating “ambiguity.”

    “There are many people in the state that are hearing that as a message that masking doesn't work, it's not effective, or that we're past concern on the virus. And that ambiguity and communication is what I have the biggest issue with,” Adler said.

    However, Dr. Mark Escott, the Austin Public Health Interim Health Authority Dr. Mark Escott, said on Tuesday that the area will remain rated at “Stage 4,” during which lifting such safeguards is considered too risky. According to data from the state’s health department, on Wednesday there were 3,104 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, and 4,556 people in the hospital from the disease. 

    Related:

    Texas Gov't Slams Biden for ‘Neanderthal Thinking’ Remark, Blames COVID-19 Spread on Migrant Policy
    Twitter Files Lawsuit Against Texas Attorney General, Alleges Political Retaliation Over Trump Ban
    Fauci: Texas Invites New Coronavirus Surge By Lifting Mask Mandate
    Tags:
    COVID-19, Lawsuit, mandate, mask, Austin, Texas
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A Saudi female rally driver, Dania Akeel, sits in her T1-Buggy during the first stage of the Sharqiyah International Baja 2021 Rally, in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, 4 March 2021.
    Fast and Furious: First Female Saudi Racers at Sharqiyah International Baja 2021 Rally
    Hints of the Past
    Hints of the Past
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse