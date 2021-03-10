Register
    Kushner Planning Book About Time in 'Trump White House' - Report

    Jared Kushner served as a senior advisor to his father-in-law, Donald Trump, the 45th president of the United States. During his time in office, Kushner helped facilitate diplomatic talks between the United Arab Emirates and Israel.

    Kushner is planning on writing a book about his experiences in office, an identified source told Reuters on Wednesday. 

    The book is expected to discuss the normalization deals Kushner helped negotiate between Israel and several Arab states, namely the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco. 

    The UAE and Israel signed a normalization agreement on August 13, 2020, officially referred to as the Abraham Accords. As a result, the UAE became the third Arab country, after Egypt in 1997 and Jordan in 1994, to formally formalize its relationship with Israel. 

    Relations between Bahrain and Israel were also normalized in September 2020. Sudan normalized relations with the Jewish state on October 23, 2020. In December 2020, Morocco normalized ties with Israel. 

    The deals, brokered with the help of Kushner, were touted by the Trump administration for being the first official peace deals between Israel and Arab states in decades. In January, Kushner and his deputy at the time, were nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for helping negotiate the four normalization deals.

    In addition to the Abraham Accords, the book is also expected to touch on prison reforms, US relations with China, Russiagate, the US response to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as Trump’s impeachment trials and the protests that occurred following the police killing of George Floyd.

    Kushner is “not looking to settle scores but rather to provide historical context and help readers understand what it was like to work in the Trump White House,” the source explained.

    “It will be an interesting perspective from someone who had a wide-ranging portfolio, was in the room for many of the most tense and consequential moments but kept a fairly low public profile, staying behind the scenes and granting limited media access,” the source added.

    Kushner, 40, and his wife, Ivanka, are currently living in Miami, Florida.

