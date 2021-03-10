Register
23:40 GMT10 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Ivanka Trump, daughter and adviser to President Donald Trump, speaks during a campaign event at the Iowa State Fairgrounds, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa

    Photos: Ivanka Trump Makes First Post-White House Appearance With Controversial Preacher

    © AP Photo / Charlie Neibergall
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/10/1081476567_0:45:3062:1767_1200x675_80_0_0_218f18fe13856a66fd3fb25dad0f61f3.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202103101082310181-photos-ivanka-trump-makes-first-post-white-house-appearance-with-controversial-preacher/

    Paula White is an American televangelist who was appointed by former US President Donald Trump to serve as an adviser to his administration’s evangelical advisory board. Despite the post and preacher role, White, who was the first woman to deliver a presidential invocation, isn’t without her own controversial troubles.

    Ivanka Trump, the second-eldest child of the former commander-in-chief, was recently spotted in Florida making her very first public appearance since departing the White House grounds earlier this year.

    Citing sources familiar with the appearance, Fox News reported Trump attended an event on Tuesday to help deliver boxes of food in Apopka, Florida, that were assembled as part of the “Farmers to Families” program launched by her father.

    The food program was implemented in April 2020 under the Trump administration’s Coronavirus Food Assistance Program that helped farmers and Americans struggling to make end’s meet amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

    At the time, the program itself made headline news after many of the packages delivered by vendors included a personalized letter from the one-time president in both English and Spanish that underscored that the goods were made possible at his direction. The correspondence raised both legal and ethical questions.

    During the distribution event, Trump helped to deliver some 1,300 boxes, some of which were sent to the homes of local residents who were unable to retrieve the assistance in person. Trump also helped disperse aid to The Lifeboat Project, a local shelter for survivors of human trafficking.

    In a post shared on Instagram, the shelter issued a statement that indicated Tuesday proved to be a “beautiful day to put politics aside … and let faith and truth be our topic of connection.” 

    “We had the opportunity to fill the room with global leaders and have a conversation about our growing world model,” the post read. “We thank all levels of government, community leaders, and our partnered agencies that made today happen.”

    “It was the beginning of acknowledging truth and showing that faith always overcomes fear,” it added.

    The post also included photos of Trump meeting with officials of the shelter. However, among the group of community leaders was none other than Paula White, who noted in her own respective social media post that boxes were distributed to over 4,000 families during the day’s festivities.

    Over the years, White has raised eyebrows over a variety of remarks, many of which ranged between anti-abortion and anti-LGBTQ, as she spread a brand of Christianity often referred to as “prosperity theology.” The belief is that God rewards faith with financial blessings.

    However, White’s beliefs turned heads in 2018 when she claimed that although Jesus was a refugee, he was “not illegal.” She went on to say that “if he had broken the law, then he would have been sinful and he would not have been our messiah.”

    The remarks came as the spotlight fell on the booming immigration crisis at the US-Mexico border, and as the Trump administration faced backlash over its family separation policy. To date, several hundred children have yet to be reunited with their family.

    At one point, White’s outlandish claims were blasted in 2016 by Russell Moore, the president of the Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission. Moore called White a “charlatan,” adding that she was “recognized as a heretic by every orthodox Christian, of whatever tribe.”

    Three years after Moore’s critiques, Richard Painter, who served as the chief ethics lawyer for former US President George W. Bush, took his own shot by accusing White of running a “Ponzi scheme” through her prosperity gospel teachings. In a 2019 tweet, Painter stated that White tested the “boundaries between ‘religious freedom’ and criminal mail fraud and wire fraud.”

    “‘Send me money and God will make you rich,’” he wrote. “Now she uses her White House position to make her sales pitch.”

    White has been largely criticized for trying to sell religious items to followers with the promise that they will be rewarded either spiritually or materially. In early 2018, White even called on her supporters to send their first paychecks of the year to support her ministry, warning that those who did not submit would face “consequences” from God.

    Related:

    Ivanka Trump Will Focus on Criminal Justice as She Attempts Political Comeback, Report Says
    Ivanka Trump Reportedly Called on Father to Make Overture to Mike Pence After Capitol Riot
    Melania Trump 'Had Little Budget' as FLOTUS, It All Went to Ivanka & Jared Kushner, Ex-Aide Claims
    Florida Republicans Divided Over Ivanka Trump's Potential Run for Senate
    Does Ivanka Trump Stand a Chance of Unseating Marco Rubio as Florida GOP Senator?
    Tags:
    appearance, Paula White Ministries, Paula White, Ivanka Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A Saudi female rally driver, Dania Akeel, sits in her T1-Buggy during the first stage of the Sharqiyah International Baja 2021 Rally, in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, 4 March 2021.
    Fast and Furious: First Female Saudi Racers at Sharqiyah International Baja 2021 Rally
    Hints of the Past
    Hints of the Past
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse