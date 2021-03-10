US Senate Confirms Michael Regan to Head Environmental Protection Agency

Regan, who served as secretary of North Carolina’s Department of Environmental Quality since 2017, was confirmed to lead the EPA with a 66-34 vote on Wednesday.
JUST IN: Senate confirms Michael Regan to lead EPA, in 66-34 vote. Regan will be the first Black man to lead the agency. pic.twitter.com/U0oqfsgvkB— MSNBC (@MSNBC) March 10, 2021
"Under Donald Trump, the EPA weakened environmental protections, fudged the science, completely ignored climate change—to potentially disastrous effect, unfortunately," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said on the Senate floor Wednesday, prior to confirmation votes.
The US Senate also confirmed Rep. Marcia Fudge (D-OH) as secretary of Housing and Urban Development, with a 66-34 vote, and US Court of Appeals Judge Merrick Garland as attorney general of the US Department of Justice, with a 70-30 vote.
"It is high time the Senate confirm someone like Michael Regan, who has made environmental protection the cause of his career, to lead the agency and set it back on its proper footing," Schumer added.
