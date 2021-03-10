Register
22:06 GMT10 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, left, and US Vice-President Joe Biden pose for the media prior to a meeting on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2016.

    Biden's White House Wants to Avoid Public Confrontation With Israel Over Iran

    © AP Photo / Michel Euler
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/06/1082001396_0:0:2780:1565_1200x675_80_0_0_27222bd69b010f23b0da4532d204cf47.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202103101082308986-bidens-white-house-wants-to-avoid-public-confrontation-with-israel-over-iran/

    During the Obama administration, the US president and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had a strained relationship, particularly due to Obama's move to pen the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) treaty, also known as the Iran nuclear deal. The accord was vigorously opposed by Tel Aviv, calling it "a historic mistake".

    The Biden administration aims to avoid any public confrontation between Washington and Tel Aviv over Iran, US State Department Iran envoy Rob Malley told Axios, according to a Wednesday report.

    The envoy said that extensive talks with Israeli officials have been held, as the Biden administration is "committed to being consultative and transparent" with Tel Aviv.

    On Thursday, a first round of talks on Iran will take place via videoconference between National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and his Israeli counterpart, Meir Ben-Shabbat. Israeli officials, according to Axios, plan to use the first meeting to lay out their intelligence data on Tehran's nuclear program and see whether the US and Israeli interpretations align.

    “We don’t always agree, but the talks are extremely open and positive. While we may have different interpretations and views as to what happened in 2015–2016, neither of us wishes to repeat it," Malley said.

    He apparently referred to strained relations between Washington and Tel Aviv during the tenure of former US President Barack Obama, who did not enjoy an understanding with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu at the time.

    The two leaders disagreed on several issues, particularly a way to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the implementation of the nuclear deal with Iran.

    FILE - In this Friday, March 22, 2013 file photo, U.S. President Barack Obama, left, listens to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during their visit to the Children's Memorial at the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem
    © AP Photo / Pablo Martinez Monsivais
    FILE - In this Friday, March 22, 2013 file photo, U.S. President Barack Obama, left, listens to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during their visit to the Children's Memorial at the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem

    The JCPOA was penned in 2015 by the Obama administration, Iran and six other signatories: China, France, Russia, United Kingdom, the European Union and Germany. The deal that envisaged Iran scaling its nuclear program back in exchange for the sanction relief caused vehement opposition from Netanyahu, who labeled it "a historic mistake" and publicly denounced Obama's efforts towards it.

    “This is a bad deal, a very bad deal. We’re better off without it,” the Israeli prime minister said in his address to Congress at the time.

    Tel Aviv has consistently expressed fears that Tehran is developing a nuclear weapon, despite that the Islamic republic stated that its nuclear program remains exclusively peaceful, even after Obama's successor, Donald Trump, unilaterally withdrew the US from the JCPOA in 2018.

    Currently, the Biden administration has voiced its intention to revive the nuclear deal, calling on Tehran to return to the commitments under the accord, from which it stepped away after Trump's withdrawal. Iran insists that Washington make the first step by lifting its sanctions against the country.

    Last week, Israel's foreign minister, Gabi Ashkenazi, said during a briefing with Israeli ambassadors abroad that an understanding had been reached between Washington and Tel Aviv on a so-called "no surprise policy", which meant that the US would notify Israel before making moves regarding Iran.

    Related:

    Iranian Defence Minister Vows to Level Tel Aviv and Haifa If Israel Makes Wrong Move Against Tehran
    Harris Assures Netanyahu of US' Unwavering Commitment to Israel’s Security
    Iran Asks Why Israel Gets Preferential Treatment With IAEA Despite Its Arsenal of Nukes
    Bahrain, UAE to Face Challenges Over Recent Normalisation of Ties With Israel, Tehran Says
    Tags:
    US State Department, Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Iran, US, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A Saudi female rally driver, Dania Akeel, sits in her T1-Buggy during the first stage of the Sharqiyah International Baja 2021 Rally, in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, 4 March 2021.
    Fast and Furious: First Female Saudi Racers at Sharqiyah International Baja 2021 Rally
    Hints of the Past
    Hints of the Past
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse