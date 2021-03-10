Fauci: Texas Invites New Coronavirus Surge By Lifting Mask Mandate

"It’s [a] concern", Fauci told CNN. "When you start doing things like completely putting aside all public health measures as if you are turning a light switch off, that's quite risky. We don't want to see another surge, and that's inviting one when you do that."
Fauci also said the situation with respect to containing the spread of the coronavirus has improved after the Biden administration and its COVID-19 Task Force put scientists at the forefront of the response to the pandemic.
Last week, Texas Governor Greg Abbott said he is dropping the novel coronavirus-related restrictions by lifting a statewide mask mandate and allowing all businesses in the state to reopen. Other US states that have lifted the mask mandate include Alaska, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota and Tennessee.
All comments
Show new comments (0)