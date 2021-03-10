Register
19:40 GMT10 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    Still no Press Conference With Joe Biden 50 Days Into Presidency

    © REUTERS / TOM BRENNER
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/09/1082296103_0:84:3072:1812_1200x675_80_0_0_68599d62b2ab7c05525e3cf65935837b.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202103101082308077-still-no-press-conference-with-joe-biden-50-days-into-presidency-/

    Biden's public appearances both before and after taking office have been marked by embarrassing slips of the tongue and memory lapses, leading to speculation he could be replaced by Vice-President Kamala Harris.

    Gaffe-prone US President Joe Biden has gone 50 days without answering reporters' questions — breaking a 100-year record.

    Wednesday marked Biden's 50th day in office, making him the first president in at least 100 years to go that long without holding an open Q&A session with the media. 

    “Instead of taking questions and speaking directly to the American people, Joe Biden is hiding in the basement waiting for direction from his liberal handlers,” the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) said in a statement.

    The last 15 US presidents all held their first presser within 33 days. Barack Obama's first formal outing was on the 20th day of his presidency, while Donald Trump's was on the 27th.

    "Americans deserve to hear directly from the President, but Biden’s liberal handlers won’t let him out of the basement," the NRSC said. "What are they so afraid of?"

    Biden's public speeches during his election campaign and since taking office have been laden with embarrassing gaffes, verbal fumbles and memory lapses, leading to speculation that the 78-year-old president may be losing his marbles and that Vice-President Kamala Harris may replace him mid-term.

    Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin's name and job title slipped the mind of man with his finger on the nuclear button on Monday during a White House ceremony marking International Women's Day with the promotion of two woman generals to four-star status 

    "I wanna thank you both and I wanna thank the, the er, former general — I keep calling him general — my, my, uh, the guy who runs that outfit over there," Biden stammered, as Austin stood to his left. "I wanna make sure we thank... the secretary for all he's done to try to implement what we just talked about and for recommending these two women for promotion."

    ​Biden looked sheepish as he ended his speech and turned to Vice-President Kamala Harris, US Air Force General Jacqueline Van Ovost and US Army Lieutenant General Laura Richardson standing behind him.

    The 78-year-old president's appointment of Austin, the first black person to hold his post, was hailed as proof of his commitment to diversity in government. Austin immediately identified the military's number one enemy as "white supremacy" and "right-wing extremism" in its own ranks.

    U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during a bipartisan meeting on cancer legislation in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S., March 3, 2021.
    © REUTERS / POOL
    Joe Biden’s Gaffes is the Reason Dems 'Hide' Him From American People, Claims Ex-WH Press Sec
    Last week Biden lost the plot while trying to explain the COVID-19 stimulus bill he had just signed into law, while in February he uttered the N-word during a speech to the virtual Munich Security conference — apparently in reference to German chancellor Angela Merkel.

    Critics have pointed out that Biden has yet to give even a one-on-one interview without Harris, his wife Jill or other minders alongside him.

    White House press officials even cut the live feed to two of his virtual addresses after the President offered to take questions from the press. And on Tuesday, Biden's aides blocked reporters trying to ask questions of him during a visit to a hardware store.

    Related:

    Biden Trolled After Aides Block Reporters' Questions on His 48th Day in Office Without Solo Presser
    Biden Faces Criticism Over Looming 'Immigration Crisis', Overcrowded Detention Centres for Minors
    White House: Joe Biden to 'Appoint Someone' to Lead Implementation of COVID Relief Bill
    Tags:
    Kamala Harris, Lloyd Austin, Joe Biden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A Saudi female rally driver, Dania Akeel, sits in her T1-Buggy during the first stage of the Sharqiyah International Baja 2021 Rally, in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, 4 March 2021.
    Fast and Furious: First Female Saudi Racers at Sharqiyah International Baja 2021 Rally
    Hints of the Past
    Hints of the Past
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse