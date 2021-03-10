Register
18:47 GMT10 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A mob of supporters of former U.S. President Donald Trump fight with members of law enforcement at a door they broke open as they storm the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, U.S., January 6, 2021

    Another Man With Links to Trump Ally Roger Stone Charged in Connection With Storming of Capitol

    © REUTERS / Leah Millis
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/04/1082248827_0:320:3072:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_0d7f61facc1856573114dd2a81ddcac8.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202103101082307663-another-man-with-links-to-trump-ally-roger-stone-charged-in-connection-with-storming-of-capitol/

    The man is reportedly a member of the right-wing Oath Keepers group, which describes itself as a non-partisan association of people currently or formerly serving in the military and police who pledge to uphold their oaths to “defend the Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic”.

    Another man with links to Donald Trump’s long-time ally Roger Stone was arrested in connection with the storming of the US Capitol. According to the FBI’s affidavit used for the detention, Joshua James, 33, was arrested at his home in Alabama on Tuesday after he was identified in photos showing him standing inside the Capitol building wearing a black cap with the words "Oath Keepers" on it, a badge, and a paracord rope.

    Several days prior to the storming of the Capitol, he was seen with Roger Stone. James faces a felony charge of obstruction of Congress and misdemeanour charges.

    ​The news comes a day after prosecutors revealed they had charged a member of the Oath Keepers who had also worked as a security guard for Roger Stone. In all, a group of eight Oath Keepers has been charged with conspiracy to storm the Capitol building in order to disrupt the meeting dedicated to certifying Joe Biden’s victory in the presidential election. Among the arrested is the group’s founder, Stewart Rhodes, who, according to court documents, gave directions to members of the group during the storming.

    Why is This Important?

    Investigators have been probing the link between those who forced their way into the building and allies of Donald Trump, who supported the ex-president’s claim about the presidential election being stolen. In particular, investigators are looking at whether supporters of Trump like Roger Stone might have influenced the Capitol protesters.

    Months before the election, Stone, who worked for Trump as a campaign adviser, called on the Republican president to impose martial law if he loses presidential vote. He also suggested that Trump should jail high-profile figures such as former President Bill Clinton and his wife Hillary as well as Facebook’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

    After the storming of the Capitol, Stone distanced himself from Trump. He said he had been invited to lead the march on Congress, but "declined".

    "I have specifically denounced the violence at the Capitol, the intrusion in the Capitol. That’s not how we settle things in America", Stone said.

    His lawyer also insists that Stone did nothing wrong.

    "There is no evidence whatsoever that Roger Stone was involved in any way, or had advance knowledge about the shocking attack. [Any] implication to the contrary using 'guilt by association' is both dishonest and inaccurate", Grant Smith said.

    What Happened on 6 January?

    On that day, members of Congress were convening to certify the results of the election, which Trump lost to Democrat Joe Biden. However, the incumbent Republican president refused to concede defeat. He claimed that the vote had been rigged and that Biden won thanks to widespread voter irregularities, a claim that his allies and supporters strongly backed. While lawmakers were gathered in the Capitol, Trump held a rally that was attended by thousands of his supporters.

    Addressing the crowd, Trump and other speakers at the rally reiterated claims about the election being stolen. Trump also called on his audience to “march” on Congress.

    "You are the people that built this nation. You have to get your people to fight", the president told his supporters.

    During the rally hundreds of supporters headed to the Capitol, with a large group people storming into the building. Five protesters and a policeman were killed and more than a hundred law enforcement officers were injured as Trump supporters breached the building.

    Following the incident, the Democrats accused Trump of inciting an "insurrection" and introduced an impeachment article against him. The Republican POTUS became the first US president to be impeached twice.

    The four-day trial ended with lawmakers acquitting Trump.

    Tags:
    right-wing, Oath Keepers, Donald Trump, Roger Stone, US Capitol
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A Saudi female rally driver, Dania Akeel, sits in her T1-Buggy during the first stage of the Sharqiyah International Baja 2021 Rally, in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, 4 March 2021.
    Fast and Furious: First Female Saudi Racers at Sharqiyah International Baja 2021 Rally
    Hints of the Past
    Hints of the Past
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse