Register
12:01 GMT10 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Border Patrol agents guard the San Ysidro border crossing between San Diego, California, US and Tijuana, Mexico on 25 November 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

    Biden's Immigration Policy May Result in 'National Security Crisis', Says Senator Lindsey Graham

    © REUTERS / Mike Blake
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/0a/1082303995_0:314:3073:2042_1200x675_80_0_0_d96ba0b95541b6956d3d70d1609c4b09.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202103101082304061-bidens-immigration-policy-may-result-in-national-security-crisis-says-senator-lindsey-graham/

    One of President Joe Biden's first acts in office was to repeal Trump-era immigration policies, which sought to limit how many illegal migrants entered the country, as well as to prevent terrorists from sneaking in.

    Republican US Senator Lindsey Graham suggested during an interview with Fox News that President Joe Biden's immigration policies will have a number of negative effects on the country, including, among other things, a "national security crisis". According to the Republican lawmaker, lax border control might eventually be abused not just by migrants, but also terrorists who seek to harm the US.

    "It is a humanitarian crisis. It’s going to be an economic crisis for our cities along the border, and eventually is going to be a national security crisis, because they’re children today but they could easily be terrorists tomorrow," Graham said.

    The GOP senator added that Al Qaeda* or Daesh* "would love nothing more" than to carry out another attack in the US as the country approaches the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 tragedy. "This border insecurity is a great way for terrorists to come into our country," Graham noted.

    The senator didn't mince words about the other cracks in Biden's policy, claiming that migrants have already heard how easy it is for them to enter and stay in the US.

    "Word is out that the Trump policies are being replaced by the Biden administration [policy] that if you get one foot in America, you are never going to leave," Graham said.
    Haitian migrants seeking asylum in the United States, queue at El Chaparral border crossing in the hope of getting an appointment with US migration authorities, in the Mexican border city of Tijuana, in Baja California, on October 7, 2016
    © AFP 2021 / Guillermo Arias
    Journalist on Biden's Border Policy: Illegal Immigration Contributes to Vaccine Scarcity in US

    The repeal of several of Donald Trump's policies in the sphere of immigration was among the first things that Joe Biden did after his inauguration. He specifically revoked the travel ban on countries which Trump thought a potential source of terrorists secretly arriving in the US, and he also stopped building the wall with Mexico. Biden also banned the practice of separating migrant children from the adults they were travelling with and he rescinded the "Remain in Mexico" policy whereby migrants from Central American countries must wait for the decision of US immigration authorities before entering the US.

    These steps resulted in a deluge of illegal migrants crossing the US border in the past two months. However, Joe Biden's administration has so far stopped short of calling the situation an immigration or humanitarian crisis. Instead, POTUS ordered senior members of his team to travel to the southern border to assess the situation there and report back.

    *Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) and Al-Qaeda are terrorist organisations banned in Russia

    Related:

    Journalist on Biden's Border Policy: Illegal Immigration Contributes to Vaccine Scarcity in US
    Biden Revokes Trump-Era Order Suspending Green Cards for 'Risk' Immigrants
    Ex-Presidential Adviser Alleges Trump Will Fuel His Campaign With Biden's 'Failures' on Immigration
    ‘I Don’t Know’: Biden’s AG Pick Dodges Issue of Whether Illegal Immigration Should Remain a Crime
    Biden Wants to Reward Groups That Helped Him Get Elected, Scholar Says on POTUS’ Immigration Policy
    Illegal Child Migrant Numbers Spike as Biden Rescinds Trump Immigration Policy, Refugee Agency Says
    Psaki Defends Biden’s Immigration Agenda After Trump Slams Administration for Migrant ‘Tsunami’
    Tags:
    border security, terrorists, immigration, Lindsey Graham, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A Saudi female rally driver, Dania Akeel, sits in her T1-Buggy during the first stage of the Sharqiyah International Baja 2021 Rally, in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, 4 March 2021.
    Fast and Furious: First Female Saudi Racers at Sharqiyah International Baja 2021 Rally
    Hints of the Past
    Hints of the Past
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse