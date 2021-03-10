Biden's Immigration Policy May Result in 'National Security Crisis', Says Senator Lindsey Graham

One of President Joe Biden's first acts in office was to repeal Trump-era immigration policies, which sought to limit how many illegal migrants entered the country, as well as to prevent terrorists from sneaking in.

Republican US Senator Lindsey Graham suggested during an interview with Fox News that President Joe Biden's immigration policies will have a number of negative effects on the country, including, among other things, a "national security crisis". According to the Republican lawmaker, lax border control might eventually be abused not just by migrants, but also terrorists who seek to harm the US.

"It is a humanitarian crisis. It’s going to be an economic crisis for our cities along the border, and eventually is going to be a national security crisis, because they’re children today but they could easily be terrorists tomorrow," Graham said.

The GOP senator added that Al Qaeda* or Daesh* "would love nothing more" than to carry out another attack in the US as the country approaches the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 tragedy. "This border insecurity is a great way for terrorists to come into our country," Graham noted.

The senator didn't mince words about the other cracks in Biden's policy, claiming that migrants have already heard how easy it is for them to enter and stay in the US.

"Word is out that the Trump policies are being replaced by the Biden administration [policy] that if you get one foot in America, you are never going to leave," Graham said.

The repeal of several of Donald Trump's policies in the sphere of immigration was among the first things that Joe Biden did after his inauguration. He specifically revoked the travel ban on countries which Trump thought a potential source of terrorists secretly arriving in the US, and he also stopped building the wall with Mexico. Biden also banned the practice of separating migrant children from the adults they were travelling with and he rescinded the "Remain in Mexico" policy whereby migrants from Central American countries must wait for the decision of US immigration authorities before entering the US.

These steps resulted in a deluge of illegal migrants crossing the US border in the past two months. However, Joe Biden's administration has so far stopped short of calling the situation an immigration or humanitarian crisis. Instead, POTUS ordered senior members of his team to travel to the southern border to assess the situation there and report back.

