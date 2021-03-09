Austin to Decide on Extending National Guard Mission at US Capitol ‘Very Soon’ - Pentagon

"I can tell you again there is an official formal request here in the building that is working its way up to the Secretary. As I understand it, the analysis behind that request for assistance has been completed. And I would expect the Secretary to be able to look at that analysis and make a decision very, very soon," Kirby said on Tuesday.
Thousands of guardsmen are currently assisting law enforcement officers in protecting the seat of Congress in Washington DC, after the deadly January 6 attack at the US Capitol by a large group of supporters of the former US president, Donald Trump. The original Guard deployment deadline expires on March 12 and Capitol Police have asked for for an additional 60-day extension.
Kirby said the request is for fewer numbers, compared to the current 5,000. According to media reports, Capitol Police asked that the number be kept at 2,200 troops.
