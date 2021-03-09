FBI Releases Video of Suspect That Planted Pipe Bombs at DNC, RNC Headquarters in January

"The FBI’s Washington Field Office has released new information and video regarding the pipe bombs placed in the Capitol Hill neighborhood of Washington, DC, on January 5, 2021, and is seeking additional information from the public," the FBI said in a press release on Tuesday.
Two pipe bombs were placed near the DNC and RNC between 7:30 and 8:30 on the evening of Jan. 5th. The devices found were viable devices. pic.twitter.com/mimYfgymGb— FBI Washington Field (@FBIWFO) March 9, 2021
The FBI said it is working to identify the suspect and is offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to the identification and prosecution of the individual.
The video shows a suspect wearing a grey hooded sweater, blue jeans and a face mask. The suspect is seen walking through a Capitol Hill neighborhood on the evening of January 5 carrying a backpack that is alleged to contain pipe bombs.
The video then shows the suspect placing a pipe bomb at the DNC headquarters located at 430 South Capitol Street and another pipe bomb in an alley behind the RNC headquarters located at 310 First Street in Washington.
