Register
20:45 GMT09 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton arrives at the U.S. Capitol ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington

    'Something I Do Not Understand': Hillary Clinton Says GOP Has Turned Themselves Into a 'Cult'

    © AP Photo / Melina Mara
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    201
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/09/1082296045_0:0:2921:1643_1200x675_80_0_0_cc1ce562b4cd81a0a283b1e45e2ee0b0.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202103091082296074-something-i-do-not-understand-hillary-clinton-says-gop-has-turned-themselves-into-a-cult/

    Earlier last week, former US Secretary of State and New York Senator Hillary Clinton took to Twitter to mock conservatives who attended at CPAC 2021 and condemned cancel culture, calling the GOP "the party of 'Freedom Fries'". The latter was a political movement to rename French fries in DC after France opposed the 2003 invasion of Iraq.

    Former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton while speaking on Washington Post Live on Tuesday suggested that Republicans are "turning themselves into a cult".

    “It is really troubling to see the Republican party turn themselves into a cult and you know, basically pledge allegiance, not to the United States of America, but to Donald Trump — something I do not understand, I cannot accept,” Clinton said.

    She noted that she does not understand "why the Republican Party is so afraid of itself" and expressed her belief that a majority of Americans oppose Trump and his policies, given that the Biden-Harris ticket won the 2020 election.

    Clinton suggested that some GOP members fear that the former president might support primary opponents who “will demand loyalty to Trump”, and not to party or country.

    “I think this will eventually burn out. I hope it happens sooner, not later,” Clinton said, moving on to take a verbal shot at her former opponent. “The country should not be so much in turmoil and really at the whim of someone who is so indifferent to more than 500,000 deaths from COVID, from, you know, white supremacists and nationalists storming our capitol and everything else that he has either blessed or ignored.”

    Clinton shared a wish that "more Republicans had had either the courage or the understanding of what they needed to do", referring to Trump's unprecedented second impeachment on charges of "incitement of insurrection" for the deadly 6 January Capitol attack. In February, only seven GOP members supported the Democrats during the second impeachment of the former president.

    Former Secretary of State and US senator from New York, Hillary Clinton contested with Trump for the presidency in 2016, but lost the race to her Republican rival.

    Related:

    'Raiders of the Lost Emails': Netizens Mock Hillary Clinton Over Her Upcoming Thriller
    'Accusers Deserve Answers': Hillary Clinton Backs Probe Into Sexual Harassment Claims Against Cuomo
    McEnany Slams Biden's 'Neanderthal' Remark, Compares it to Hillary Clinton’s ‘Deplorables' Comment
    Hillary Clinton 'Heartbroken' Meghan Markle Was Not 'Embraced' by Royals, British Press
    Tags:
    GOP, Donald Trump, Cult, Republican Party, Hillary Clinton, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A Saudi female rally driver, Dania Akeel, sits in her T1-Buggy during the first stage of the Sharqiyah International Baja 2021 Rally, in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, 4 March 2021.
    Fast and Furious: First Female Saudi Racers at Sharqiyah International Baja 2021 Rally
    Hints of the Past
    Hints of the Past
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse