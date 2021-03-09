US Designates 2 Alleged Iranian Interrogators for Violating Human Rights - Blinken

"I am announcing the designation of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) interrogators Ali Hemmatian and Masoud Safdari pursuant to Section 7031(c) of the Department of State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs Appropriations Act, 2021 for their involvement in gross violations of human rights, namely the torture and/or cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment or punishment (CIDTP) of political prisoners and persons detained during protests in 2019 and 2020 in Iran," Blinken said in a press release.
The United States will continue to review a variety of tools that could be used to hold Iran accountable for any human rights abuses, Blinken said.
Washington expressed its concerns about Iran during a meeting of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva earlier in the day, Blinken added.
All comments
Show new comments (0)