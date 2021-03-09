Register
13:05 GMT09 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida, U.S. February 28, 2021

    Trump Calls for Donations to Be Sent to His PAC Rather Than 'Republicans in Name Only'

    © REUTERS / OCTAVIO JONES
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/09/1082293203_0:2:3636:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_b05fadc2c387b0fadf2813ffdaf73790.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202103091082293446-trump-calls-for-donations-to-be-sent-to-his-pac-rather-than-republicans-in-name-only/

    Donald Trump's new political action committee (PAC) reportedly amassed more than $30 million during the final weeks of 2020. The sum is thought to give the ex-POTUS a major war chest to continue wielding political influence while no longer in office.

    Former US President Donald Trump has urged donors to send money directly to his political action committee (PAC) rather than to what he described as RINOS, or "Republicans in name only".

    "No more money for RINOS. They do nothing but hurt the Republican Party and our great voting base—they will never lead us to greatness", Trump said in a statement on Monday.

    He called to send donations to the Save America PAC at DonaldJTrump.com, adding that "we will bring it all back stronger than ever before!"

    The statement followed Trump's lawyers last month sending a cease-and-desist letter to the Republican National Committee (RNC), the National Republican Senatorial Committee, and the National Republican Congressional Committee to warn them to stop using his name for fundraising and merchandise sales.

    RNC chief counsel Justin Riemer responded by insisting that the Republican Party "has every right to refer to public figures as it engages in core, First Amendment-protected political speech, and it will continue to do so in pursuit of these common goals".

    This came amid Trump's criticism of Republicans who supported the incitement of insurrection charges against the former US president. He vowed to visit Alaska to campaign against Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski, who voted to convict the ex-POTUS in the Senate impeachment trial.

    Senator Lisa Murkowski, R-AK, speaks during the hearing of Marty Walsh before the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee on his nomination to be the next labor secretary, in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, U.S. February 4, 2021
    © REUTERS / POOL
    Senator Lisa Murkowski, R-AK, speaks during the hearing of Marty Walsh before the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee on his nomination to be the next labor secretary, in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, U.S. February 4, 2021

    Some 57 senators voted to convict Trump of the charge, but a super-majority of at least 67 was needed to find the ex-president guilty of incitement of "insurrection" during the deadly Washington riots on 6 January. At the time, hundreds of Trump supporters breached the Capitol in a bid to stop Congress from certifying the 3 November presidential election results.

    FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump throws a face mask from the stage during a campaign rally, his first since being treated for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at Orlando Sanford International Airport in Sanford, Florida, U.S., October 12, 2020.
    © REUTERS / Jonathan Ernst
    Trump Should Play ‘Very Little’ Role in GOP’s Future, Former Republican Claims
    Despite his second impeachment trial, Trump still remains popular among some voters. A Suffolk University/USA Today Poll last week revealed that 46 percent of respondents said they would abandon the Republican Party and join his party if the ex-president ever decided to create one.

    Trump, however, dismissed months-long rumours that he would say goodbye to the GOP and start his own political party. Speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference last month, the 74-year-old called the reports fake news and said that such a move would split the Republican vote.

    Related:

    Trump Should Play ‘Very Little’ Role in GOP’s Future, Former Republican Claims
    Nearly 50% of Trump's Supporters Say Would Choose Trump's Party Over Republicans, Poll Shows
    Trump Will Reportedly Bill Himself as Republican 'Presumptive 2024 Nominee' at CPAC
    Tags:
    letter, impeachment, lawyers, Republicans, Donald Trump, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A Saudi female rally driver, Dania Akeel, sits in her T1-Buggy during the first stage of the Sharqiyah International Baja 2021 Rally, in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, 4 March 2021.
    Fast and Furious: First Female Saudi Racers at Sharqiyah International Baja 2021 Rally
    Hints of the Past
    Hints of the Past
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse