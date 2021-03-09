Register
01:55 GMT09 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Electronic billboard displays message for New York Governor Cuomo to Resign Now in Albany

    Impeachment Looms and Cuomo's Options Dwindle After His Public Refusal to Resign

    Mike Segar
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/09/1082288443_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_306ef96672553ca78cfe1dd3f4eeb60a.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202103091082288554-impeachment-looms-and-cuomos-options-dwindle-after-his-public-refusal-to-resign-/

    William Sulzer, the 39th Governor of New York, is the first, and only, governor to be impeached and removed from office following a 1913 conviction in the New York State Senate. Over 100 years later, lawmakers are now calling for the impeachment of Governor Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat accused of sexual misconduct and inappropriate workplace behavior.

    As sexual assault and misconduct allegations mount against New York Governor Cuomo, the embattled state head has refused bipartisan calls for his resignation.

    "I was elected by the people of the state," he said during a Sunday conference call with reporters. "I'm not going to resign because of allegations. There is no way I resign."

    The New York governor is also facing a federal inquiry related to his role in an alleged "cover-up" of COVID-19-related nursing home deaths in the state. 

    Despite Cuomo's comments, state lawmakers do possess the ability to impeach and, if convicted of at least one impeachment article, remove the sitting governor from their position.  

    NY Lawmakers Question Cuomo's Credibility, Introduce Impeachment Resolution 

    New York State Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay and fellow Republican members of the New York State Assembly revealed during a Monday virtual news conference that they plan to introduce a resolution seeking to impeach Cuomo because the governor "lost so much credibility" in recent months. 

    The matter will only come to a vote if supported by Democratic Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie.

    "[W]e’re going to keep pounding on this issue," Barclay said Monday, referring to the securing of votes.  

    The 150-member state assembly is presently made up of 106 Democrats, 43 Republicans and a single Independent. A simple majority, or 76 lawmakers, is required for impeachment. 

    If a governor is impeached in the Assembly, the matter moves to the New York State Senate, which is composed of 43 Democrats and 20 Republicans. State senators and the NY Court of Appeals then hold a trial and decide whether to convict on the article(s) of impeachment. 

    Per Section 24 of the New York State Constitution, "members of the court shall take an oath or affirmation truly and impartially to try the impeachment according to the evidence, and no person shall be convicted without the concurrence of two-thirds of the members present." 

    Cuomo Faces Resignation Calls From Democratic NY Leadership 

    While many Democratic state lawmakers have called for the conclusion of New York Attorney General Letitia James' investigation before calling for Cuomo's resignation or impeachment, Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart and Assembly Speaker Heastie, both Democrats, called for Cuomo to resign prior to his Sunday declaration that "there is no way I resign." 

    "Everyday [sic] there is another account that is drawing away from the business of government. We have allegations about sexual harassment, a toxic work environment, the loss of credibility surrounding the Covid-19 nursing home data and questions about the construction of a major infrastructure project," the NY State Senate majority leader said.

    "New York is still in the midst of this pandemic and is still facing the societal, health and economic impacts of it. We need to govern without daily distraction. For the good of the state Governor Cuomo must resign." 

    The Assembly Speaker revealed they shared the "same sentiment" and believe "it is time for the Governor to seriously consider whether he can effectively meet the needs of the people of New York."

    Overall, more than 50 New York lawmakers have called for Cuomo's resignation. In the event that a governor is impeached, the Lt. Governor - in this hypothetical case, Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul - takes over for the interim. 

    Related:

    Female Plainclothes Patrols to Bust Sexual Predators, Harassers on Brussels Streets
    Video: New York State Lawmakers Introduce Impeachment Resolution Against Governor Cuomo
    Netizens Rip Chris Cuomo for Saying He's 'Black on the Inside'
    For the Good of the State? Almost 50 NY Lawmakers Reportedly Want Cuomo's Resignation or Impeachment
    Biden Vows to Stand Against Sexual Assault in Military, Appoints Two Female Generals
    Tags:
    sexual misconduct, investigation, impeachment, New York, Letitia James, Andrew Cuomo
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Pope Francis releases a white dove during a prayer for war victims at “Hosh al-Bieaa”, Church Square, in Mosul's Old City, Iraq, 7 March 2021.
    Dove of Peace: Pontiff Meets Iraqi Christians During First-Ever Papal Visit to the Mideast Nation
    Hints of the Past
    Hints of the Past
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse