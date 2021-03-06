Register
15:38 GMT06 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Members of the US Congress and former Senate Intelligence Chairman announced renewed legislation calling for the declassification of a 28 page chapter of the Joint Intelligence Committee report

    Record-Breaking Open Vote in Senate Sees Dems Scramble to Push Through Biden’s COVID-19 Relief Bill

    © Sputnik / Igor Mikhalev
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202103061082272416-record-breaking-open-vote-in-senate-sees-dems-scramble-to-push-through-bidens-covid-19-relief-bill-/

    Earlier, Democrats halted the gruelling process of considering amendments to President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill in the Senate over a lone objection from Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) to a minimum wage tweak

    The US Senate floor witnessed a record-breaking open vote on Friday over an amendment to President Joe Biden’s ambitious $1.9 trillion coronavirus stimulus bill.

    Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) held the vote open for 11 hours and 50 minutes amid haggling over an unemployment insurance amendment, reported The Hill.

    ​Senate Finance Chair, Ron Wyden, D-Ore., introduced the amendment, which was an adjustment to the legislation passed in the House earlier, which sought to increase the benefits to $400 a week.

    The compromise amendment extends additional unemployment insurance benefits through 6 September at $300 per week – something that Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) raised an unexpected objection to.

    It transpired that Manchin had expressed willingness to vote for an amendment sponsored by Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) to reduce the amount of weekly unemployment benefits contained in the relief package from $400 to $300, and extend them to 18 July instead of 29 August, as passed by the House earlier.

    It took nearly nine hours to negotiate a deal with Manchin, a moderate Democrat from West Virginia, in an evenly divided Senate.

    The "vote-a-rama" (when 15 or more votes take place on a piece of legislation in a single day) began on Friday morning, when an amendment proposed by Sen. Bernie Sanders that would have raised the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour failed.

    However, the vote stayed open, as Democrats scrambled to sway Manchin in favour of supporting their amendment.

    Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s proposed motion to adjourn until Saturday morning narrowly failed.

    Amid the delay, the legislative text was drafted and a cost estimate hurriedly assembled from the Congressional Budget Office. The amendment was finally approved by a vote of 50 to 49.

    The vote broke a previous record dating to 28 June 2019, when senators kept open a vote on an amendment to the annual defence authorisation bill for ten hours and eight minutes.

    ​Republican senators slammed the delay triggered by the Democrats, with Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) cited as saying:

    “If we were doing this, you’d be all over us. We couldn’t get five feet down the hall… Why did you put the Senate on hold for five-and-a-half hours because you won’t let two Republicans work with a Democrat to do something they want to do.”

    The finally reached compromise agreement also makes the first $10,200 of unemployment insurance benefits non-taxable for households with incomes under $150,000.

    Tax rules regarding excess business loss limitations are extended to 2026.

    "Now that this agreement has been reached, we are going to power through the rest of the process and get this bill done. Make no mistake, we are going to continue working until we get the job done," Schumer said later.

    ​Congress is resorting to the budget reconciliation process to pass the bill, which Republicans have slammed as too big. The procedure limits time for debate and allows legislation to pass with a simple majority to avoid the 60-vote threshold necessitated by most bills to advance in the Senate.

    ​The economic relief legislation contains a provision that provides $1,400 in direct checks to earners making under $75,000, with Senate Democrats earlier this week reaching a deal to limit the eligibility for who receives direct checks.

    Congressional Democrats are hoping to pass the massive economic relief package providing for a third round of direct stimulus pay checks, extended benefits for jobless workers and aid to state and local governments to allow for it to be signed by President Biden by 14 March, when previously passed measures in the last stimulus package expire.

    Related:

    Biden Reportedly Making ‘Lobbying Effort’ to Unify Senate Democrats Ahead of COVID Relief Bill Vote
    'No Time to Waste': Biden Calls for 'Quick Action' by Senate to Pass $1.9 Trln COVID Relief Package
    Biden’s COVID Relief Plan: Who Will Be Allowed to Get $1,400 Stimulus Check?
    Joe Biden, Senate Dems Slammed for Mulling Sending ‘Fewer & Less Generous’ Relief Checks Than Trump
    Tags:
    Chuck Schumer, Mitch McConnell, Joe Biden, coronavirus, COVID-19, Senate vote, US Senate, US Senate
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The luxury villas will offer style, comfort, and an unprecedented view.
    A Room With One Hell of a View: Unearthly Experience of Staying at Voyager Station Space Hotel
    Hints of the Past
    Hints of the Past
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse