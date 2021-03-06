Register
06 March 2021
    A vial and sryinge are seen in front of a displayed Johnson&Johnson logo in this illustration taken January 11, 2021

    Detroit Mayor Backpedals After Rejecting J&J Vaccine Shipment, Now On Board for 'Next Allocation'

    © REUTERS / Dado Ruvic
    by
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/1c/1082213344_0:168:3132:1930_1200x675_80_0_0_a64fbf26d554a0ea61633a3425fa4bc3.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202103061082268708-detroit-mayor-backpedals-after-rejecting-jj-vaccine-shipment-now-on-board-for-next-allocation-/

    Earlier this week, Michigan health officer Linda Vail told residents of Ingham, Michigan, that "this is not a time to be picky about which vaccine" you receive. More than 80,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson single-shot vaccine have been delivered to the state.

    Democratic Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan on Friday appeared to reverse course after declining a shipment of 6,200 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, despite its recent emergency authorization from the Food and Drug Administration. 

    "I have full confidence that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is both safe and effective," Mayor Mike Duggan remarked in a statement, as reported by NBC News. 

    "We are making plans now for Johnson & Johnson to be a key part of our expansion of vaccine centers and are looking forward to receiving Johnson & Johnson vaccines in the next allocation."

    Duggan declared later Friday that he "always intended to distribute Johnson & Johnson once the demand warranted it."

    This comes just a day after he defended his decision to reject the potentially life-saving vaccines. 

    "So, Johnson & Johnson is a very good vaccine. Moderna and Pfizer are the best," Duggan said. "And I am going to do everything I can to make sure the residents of the city of Detroit get the best." 

    Clinical trials show that, after both shots, Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines are around 95% effective at preventing moderate to severe symptoms of the novel coronavirus. The single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine is said to be 72% effective at protecting those in the US from COVID-19.

    Results examined after a four-week period showed only a 66% effectiveness overall, with a 66% protection rate in Latin America and only a 57% rate of protection in South Africa, according to a January release by Johnson & Johnson.

    Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech shots are administered two weeks between one another, while the Johnson & Johnson vaccine only requires one appointment. 

    "At this point, everybody in the city of Detroit who is eligible, who wants a vaccine can get one,"  Duggan said Thursday. "The day may come in March or April when every single Moderna and Pfizer is committed, and we still have people who need a vaccine. And at that point we will set up a Johnson & Johnson center." 

    It's worth noting that 78.3% of Detroiters are Black or African-American, according to the US Census. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports Black or African-Americans are 2.9x more likely to be hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 1.9x more likely to die from the contagious disease, when compared to white Americans.

    African Americans, Detroit, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, coronavirus, COVID-19, vaccines
