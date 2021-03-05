Register
00:24 GMT06 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    n this Feb. 22, 2021 photo, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, right, pauses to listen to a reporter's question during a news conference at a COVID-19 vaccination site in the Brooklyn borough of New York

    Two Top Female Aids Leave Andrew Cuomo Administration Amid Sexual Harassment Scandal

    © AP Photo / Seth Wenig
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 31
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/05/1082262865_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_bc381e82074229f5d35ab33331442977.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202103051082268793-two-top-female-aids-leave-andrew-cuomo-administration-amid-sexual-harassment-scandal/

    New York Governor Andrew Cuomo in recent weeks has been accused of sexual harassment by two former aides, soon after being accused of deliberately concealing the real number of COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes from the federal government.

    Two more aides to Andrew Cuomo have left their jobs, as the New York governor faces sexual harassment allegations from two former aides, Linsdey Boyland and Charlotte Bennett, and a third woman, Anna Ruch. 

    According to Bloomberg, both press secretary Caitlin Girouard and interim policy adviser Erin Hammond have left the governor’s office following the sexual harassment and nursing home scandals. 

    However, it is unclear if the two aides’ departures are related to the allegations surrounding Cuomo. In a previous statement to The New York Times, Girouard denied the sexual assault allegations made by Boylan.

    “Ms. Boylan’s claims of inappropriate behavior are quite simply false,” Girouard said at the time.

    Cuomo spokesperson Rich Azzopardi told Bloomberg on Friday that Hammond’s departure had been planned for several months.

    “Her departure allows her to focus on her family,” he noted.

    Gareth Rhodes, a senior adviser to Cuomo who helped lead the state’s vaccination plans, also revealed this week that he was leaving Cuomo’s administration to return to his role at the Department of Financial Services. First deputy press secretary Will Burns also announced that he would leave the administration this week.

    In a Wednesday statement, Cuomo revealed that he was “embarrassed” by the allegations but he has no intentions of stepping down. Cuomo’s latest comments come after he released a separate statement Sunday noting that while his actions in the workplace "may have been insensitive or too personal," he "never inappropriately touched anybody.”

    The allegations against Cuomo have been met with widespread criticism and demands the governor to resign. 

    One former aide, Lindsey Boyland, accused Cuomo of kissing her without consent, and also revealed that the New York governor allegedly suggested that they play strip poker. Another former aide, Charlotte Bennett, accused the governor of making unwanted advances toward her last spring. On Monday, Anna Ruch, a third woman, accused the governor of sexual misconduct toward her during a friend’s wedding, The New York Times reported.

    On Friday, New York lawmakers also passed a bill to revoke temporary powers given to Cuomo in March to handle the COVID-19 pandemic.

    “The public deserves to have checks and balances,” Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins (D-Westchester) said Friday, the New York Post reported. “This legislation creates a system with increased input while at the same time ensuring New Yorkers continue to be protected.”

    Related:

    New York Governor Andrew Cuomo Blames Local Hospitals for Slow Vaccine Rollout
    Andrew Cuomo 'Terrified' Ex-Staffer With Intimate Questions About Her Past Rape
    Another Former Aide Accuses Andrew Cuomo of Sexual Harassment
    New York Governor Andrew Cuomo Blasted For Blaming COVID Deaths on Trump Administration
    Andrew Cuomo's Accuser Provides New Details on New York Governor's Alleged Sexual Harassment
    Tags:
    allegations, Sexual Assault, New York, Andrew Cuomo
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The luxury villas will offer style, comfort, and an unprecedented view.
    A Room With One Hell of a View: Unearthly Experience of Staying at Voyager Station Space Hotel
    Hints of the Past
    Hints of the Past
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse