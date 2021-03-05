Pentagon Assessing Its Networks for Possible Damage After Microsoft Breach, Spokesman Says

Earlier this week, Microsoft accused a Chinese hacking group known as "Hafnium" of breaching its Exchange Server email application. Microsoft had previously accused the company of attempting to steal information from infectious disease researchers, defense contractors, policy think tanks and non-governmental organizations.

The Pentagon on Friday revealed it was assessing its networks for possible damage after the Microsoft breach.

The latest statement by the Pentagon comes after White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that the Biden administration is monitoring the Microsoft breach, which had a "large number of victims," the Hill reported.

“This is a significant vulnerability that could have far-reaching impacts. First and foremost, this is an active threat,” Psaki told reporters during the press briefing. However, she did not provide any information on whether any federal agencies were compromised by the hack. She did urge network operators who had been comprised to swiftly "take appropriate steps."

“Everyone running these servers — government, private sector, academia — needs to act now to patch them. We are concerned there are a large number of victims and we are working with our partners to understand the scope of this. So it’s an ongoing process," Psaki said, the Hill reported.

In a Thursday blog post, cybersecurity group FireEye said that the hackers had targeted “US-based retailers, local governments, a university, and an engineering firm" as well as a Southeast Asian government and a Central Asian telecom group.

The Czech Republic’s National Office for Cyber and Information Security also released a statement Friday stating it would assisting organizations impacted by the hack.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW