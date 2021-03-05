Register
21:22 GMT05 March 2021
    A view of the U.S. Capitol Building as the Democrats and Republicans continue moving forward on the agreement on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) aid package in Washington, D.C., U.S. December 21, 2020

    US Senate Debates COVID-19 Relief Bill Amid Republican Efforts to Halt Its Passage

    © REUTERS / Ken Cedeno
    US
    by
    With US Vice President Kamala Harris’ tie-breaking vote advancing the COVID-19 relief package to the Senate on Thursday, the aid measure is now expected to endure a series of roadblocks amid Republican efforts to delay its passage. Democrats intend to clear the relief aid before March 14, when some emergency benefits are due to expire.

    Lawmakers began debating the contents of the highly-anticipated COVID-19 relief package on Friday, kicking off its proceedings by opting to reject a measure to hike up the federal minimum wage over the next five years.

    The measure, which was sponsored by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), was rejected with a vote of 58 to 42, as seven Democrats and one Independent voted against the proposal. The vote, however, appeared to be largely symbolic since the Senate parliamentarian ruled last week that the provision violated the Byrd Rule, and could not be included in light of the special budget rules.

    Following the vote, Sanders told reporters that he was not surprised by the development because “we knew exactly what was happening,” adding that he has no intention to give up on the effort.

    “If we have to vote on it time and time again, we will and we’re going to succeed,” he said. “The American people understand that we cannot continue to have millions of people working for starvation wages.”

    Although US President Joe Biden promised early on in his presidential campaign that he would fight to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour, the recent Senate vote once again brings into question whether he will be able to deliver on that pledge.

    A man holds up a minimum wage sign at a rally held by fast food workers and supporters to celebrate the California Labor Commissioner's order for the company to rehire and compensate workers who went on strike for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) protections, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 18, 2021.
    © REUTERS / LUCY NICHOLSON
    A man holds up a minimum wage sign at a rally held by fast food workers and supporters to celebrate the California Labor Commissioner’s order for the company to rehire and compensate workers who went on strike for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) protections, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 18, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

    Earlier during the day’s proceedings, Senate Democrats agreed to pull back on emergency jobless benefits in a bid to appease moderates and, ultimately, solidify support among party members in order to prevent Republicans from blocking the bill’s passage.

    Though the House of Representatives originally passed the aid package with a $400 boost for unemployment benefits through August, the new agreement saw the figure reduced to $300, with benefits being extended for an extra month.

    The agreement will also provide tax relief to Americans and exempt up to $10,200 in benefits received in 2020, with the officials also allowing for the opportunity to be extended through October 4. The initial end date that was set by the US House ran until August 29.

    Additionally, the deal between Democrats extends tax rules on excess business loss limitations through 2026, offering one extra year.

    Democrats anticipate they will be able to pass the package before some emergency COVID-19 benefits expire on March 14; however, their efforts are more than likely to encounter several roadblocks, as Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) previously indicated the GOP would be “fighting in every way we can” to hold the bill up.

    "There's going to be a lot of amendments," Sen. Mike Braun (R-IN) said of Republican plans. "You're going to have a lot of amendments, you're going to have a lot of stuff that's going to be struck through an amendment, but whether we get anywhere on that I'm not sure."

    Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee Chairman Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis.
    © AP Photo / Cliff Owen
    Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee Chairman Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis.

    Earlier, after Harris’ tie-breaking vote allowed the package to be introduced to the congressional chamber, the bill was immediately put on a pause on Thursday after Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) initiated an 11-hour delay by requiring Senate clerks to read the 628-page measure aloud.

    Johnson later remarked that he felt “bad for the clerks that are going to have to read it, but it’s just important.”

    Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) has vowed that the bill will pass, stating in the chamber on Friday that “we’re not going to make the same mistake we made after the last economic downtown when Congress did too little to help the nation rebound, locking us into a long, slow, painful recovery.”

    “We are not going to be timid in the face of big challenges,” he underscored.

    The relief bill currently provides funds for COVID-19 vaccines, testing and aid to state and local governments, as well as assistance for schools and subsidies for health insurance, among other benefits. It also includes direct payments of up to $1,400 to most Americans, with restrictions in place for individuals who make more than $80,000 and couples whose earnings exceed $160,000.

