Netizens Mock Alec Baldwin After He Rage Quits Twitter, Says Social Media is 'Full of A-Holes'

Earlier this year, many were shocked to discover that 36-year-old Hilaria Baldwin is not Spanish but is instead a US citizen who was born and raised in Boston and whose name was Hillary until 2009. While she is bilingual, in many interviews she can be observed 'pretending' to primarily speak Spanish.

Alec Baldwin left Twitter on Wednesday after complaining the social media platform is full of “a–holes".

The 62-year-old actor and comedian posted a video to his Instagram where he explained he deactivated his Twitter account because some users did not get the "irony" behind comments he made about Gillian Anderson using an American accent while accepting a Golden Globe on Sunday.

"Of course you can't do any irony on Twitter, you can't do irony in the United States anymore because the United States is such an uptight, stressed-out place and such an unpleasant place right now", he said.

The star said he was a "huge fan" of Anderson and his comment was only meant to "illustrate the point that multicultural expressions of anyone, whatever country, language, music, food, clothing, art, whatever of those expressions are important to you, that's your business".

"Twitter is one-third interesting posts... one-third tedious, uninteresting, puerile nonsense, and then it's one-third, or more maybe, just abject hatred and malice and unpleasantness", he added.

The star said he will be seeking "another news aggregation source" and thanked his audience on Instagram for their support.

Baldwin's exit from Twitter comes after he posted a response to Anderson’s accent-switch, tweeting" “Switching accents? That sounds … fascinating.”

This was a reference to his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, who became the subject of controversy for using a Spanish accent while leading people to believe she grew up there, when she actually originated in Boston.

​Twitter users slammed the actor for attempting to conflate the two situations.

The difference is Gillian lived in London during her childhood and lives there so an accent developed. She’s never denied her Americanism.

​Some celebrated the actor's departure from the social media platform.

​Comparisons of his behaviour were made to fellow New Yorker Donald Trump, who Baldwin plays as a mock character in some of his performances.

​Baldwin became a prominent impersonator of the former president, Donald Trump, in Saturday Night Live skits.