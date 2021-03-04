'Strong Maybe': Pompeo Not Ruling Out Running in 2024 Presidential Race

Mike Pompeo served under former President Donald Trump for one year as Director of the Central Intelligence Agency and Secretary of State from 2018.

Former United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo did not rule out the possibility of him running for President in 2024 if Donald Trump does not seek office, saying that he was "always up for a fight".

"You and I have been part of the conservative movement for an awfully long time now. I aim to keep at it," Pompeo told Fox News host Sean Hannity.

Trump also hinted that he might run for president in 2024 and expressed hope that the Republicans would take over the House of Representatives in 2022.

In his CPAC speech on Sunday, Donald Trump claimed he could "beat them for the third time", referring to his 2016 election victory and the outcome of the 2020 race, which he claims was “rigged” in favour of his Democratic opponent Joe Biden.

As mainstream US media projected Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 election, the Trump team filed dozens of unsuccessful lawsuits to challenge the election results, demanding that the votes in swing states be recounted. Those attempts, however, turned unsuccessful and US President Joe Biden was sworn in on 20 January.