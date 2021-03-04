Register
16:21 GMT04 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    Devil is in the Details: Why Americans Need to Know More About Black Lives Matter's $90 Mln Earnings

    © Photo : Artur Gabdrakhmanov
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    211
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107970/86/1079708660_0:240:1281:960_1200x675_80_0_0_c2629b3f3d93f5fc66ac184842f9eb30.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202103041082253390-devil-is-in-the-details-why-americans-need-to-know-more-about-black-lives-matters-90-mln-earnings/

    On 23 February, The Associated Press broke that the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation (BLMGNF), the one that is running the official Black Lives Matter website, had raised more than $90 million in 2020.

    Out of the mind-boggling $90 million dollars obtained by the BLMGNF, $21.7 million was disbursed in grants to more than 33 organisations, while the foundation's own expenses amounted to approximately $8.4 million in 2020, according to a financial snapshot exclusively shared by the entity with AP.

    Previously, the foundation was repeatedly subjected to criticism over the non-transparency of its funding and spending. The BLMGNF has vowed to be more open about such matters, according to AP. "Last summer, leaders sought nonprofit status with the IRS, which was granted in December, allowing the organisation to receive tax-deductible donations directly," the media outlet revealed, adding that "in the near future" the BLMGNF will file public 990 forms providing details about its organisational structure and spending.

    How Exactly Did BLM Spend Its Money?

    One might see a 990 report detailing the BLMGNF's spending of its $90 million worth of donations not later than 15 November 2021, suggests Wall Street analyst and charity fraud specialist Charles Ortel. In addition, individual states and localities where this supposed organisation may have operated and/or solicited donations require different sorts of filings, some of which are due by 15 May 2021, according to him.

    "Moreover, if the purported charity actually derived $90 million or more in revenue, then a qualified and independent accounting firm would have to issue an audit of financial results while tax accountants normally would assist with filing federal and state tax filings and most of this information would be available to the public," the analyst notes.

    However, to date, Ortel has found no evidence in open sources that a charity named the "Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation" has been registered with the IRS in key states, including New York and California.

    "The IRS website search finds no evidence that the BLMGNF has applied for tax-exempt status," echoes Robert Bishop, a retired Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and business executive.

    Ortel and Bishop questioned the BLMGNF tax-exempt status in June 2020, arguing that violence which accompanied the BLM summer demonstrations as well as the foundation's political activities and slogans contradicted the very idea of a "charitable organisation".

    "Section 501(c)(3) organisations are precluded from, and suffer loss of exemption for, engaging in any political campaign on behalf of, or in opposition to, any candidate for public office," the IRS website warns.

    The BLMGNF obtained a tax-exempt status under a fiscal sponsorship agreement with Thousand Currents, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, in 2016. During the 2020 summer protests, the foundation and its fiscal sponsor came under the spotlight, prompting a heated debate about Thousand Currents' Vice Chair of the Board of Directors Susan Rosenberg. The latter was sentenced to 58 years in prison on weapons and explosives charges in 1985 and pardoned by President Bill Clinton in 2001. In late June 2020, the "board of directors" webpage that contained Rosenberg's photo and bio inexplicably vanished from the Thousand Currents' site.

    In July 2020, Thousand Currents stopped providing services to the foundation and assigned its BLMGNF fiscal sponsorship to the nonprofit Tides Foundation. In its request to the California Attorney General Office on 10 July 2020, Thousand Currents explained that unlike Tides, it is "not a professional fiscal sponsor, and does not have the capacity to continue to manage the growth of BLM, given Thousand Currents' small staff".

    Either the Tides Foundation or the BLMGNF itself should disclose information about the foundations' multi-million earnings by 15 November 2021, according to the analysts, who lament the fact that Thousand Currents had repeatedly failed to provide details on how the BLMGNF managed its funds.

    Supporters of both President Donald Trump and Black Lives Matters clash in a park in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
    Morry Gash
    A Black Lives Matter activist shouts as a Trump supporter watches on in Kenosha, Wisconsin

    Black Activists Complain About BLMGNF's Non-Transparency

    Meanwhile, at least a dozen Black Lives Matter groups complained that most BLM chapters had received little to no financial resources since the movement's inception in 2013, according to AP. For its part, the BLMGNF said that only a few of those organisations had been recognised as official network affiliates.

    At the same time, although several chapters, including in the cities of Washington, Philadelphia and Chicago, were notified of being eligible for receiving funds in 2020, only one of them, a Denver-based BLM group, inked the agreement with the BLMGNF and got their money last September, according to AP.

    ​It is hardly surprising that the BLM movement's funding is mired in controversy, given that none of multiple Black Lives Matter organisations appears to be lawfully organised and operated in the country, the analysts emphasise.

    "Loose associations of individuals and groups are not eligible for tax-exemption, whether federally, state by state or locally," says Ortel. "The potential for fraud here is massive, particularly given the large sums that donors have claimed they committed or sent towards the Black Lives Matter movement."

    It seems unusual that the BLMGNF shared its financial docs with Aaron Morrison, national race & ethnicity writer for The Associated Press, "but the documents were not linked in the article to substantialise evidence that the BLMGNF is legally organised and operating as a nonprofit," notes Robert Bishop. Without those documents, it is hard to determine why the chapters refused to accept the funds, he underscores.

    According to AP, the BLMGNF leadership acknowledges that "they have not been clear about the movement’s finances and governance over the years". However, the IRS is not rushing to subject the foundation's financial activities to scrutiny.

    "There have been numerous referrals to the IRS about the legitimacy of BLMGNF, which apparently the IRS has decided to bestow special political privilege and exempt the organisation from following the IRS code," says Bishop.

    In contrast, state and federal authorities have not missed an opportunity to resort to tough disciplinary actions against Trump charities, Ortel highlights. He explains that under the US law the IRS should impose large penalties against all charities "that are not, from inception, organised or operated afterwards in compliance with law".

    "Responsible leaders in the Black community should demand that the IRS and Congress investigate what has actually happened to vast sums supposedly sent towards BLM 'charities'," the Wall Street analyst underscores. "Charity frauds will only escalate until charity fraudsters of all complexions and nationalities are brought to justice."

    Related:

    London Mayor & His Support for 'Chaotic' BLM Movement Could Cost Labour Election Victory - Farage
    How Black Lives Matter Is Gaining Influence in US and UK Politics, and What's Behind This
    Kneeling and Wearing Black Lives Matter Logo is Degrading, Says Crystal Palace’s Wilfried Zaha
    Tags:
    protest, funding, IRS, Black Lives Matter, Black Lives Matter, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The luxury villas will offer style, comfort, and an unprecedented view.
    A Room With One Hell of a View: Unearthly Experience of Staying at Voyager Station Space Hotel
    Reality Confirmed
    Reality Confirmed
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse