Register
02:29 GMT04 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    The U.S. Capitol Building is reflected against an ambulance along the East Front on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., July 16, 2020

    Rumored Capitol Terror Plot Triggers Cancellations as GOP Lawmaker Urges Trump to Address Extremists

    © REUTERS / Tom Brenner
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 30
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/04/1082248799_0:127:3072:1855_1200x675_80_0_0_593135c93564a0d68d871ae68cb7a98e.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202103041082248427-rumored-us-capitol-terror-plot-triggers-cancellations-calls-for-trump-to-address-extremists/

    News of a possible attack on the US Capitol building comes nearly two months after the deadly riot at the same site. The planned January 6 siege was viewed as "domestic terrorism" by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), according to agency director Christopher Wray, who admitted Tuesday that US intelligence on domestic terrorism must improve.

    The US House of Representatives decided to rearrange its voting schedule and move remaining votes to Wednesday night after it was revealed via Joint Intelligence Bulletin (JIB) that "potential domestic violent extremist (DVE) threats" had been made by an "unidentified group" of "militia violent extremists (MVEs)" plotting to "take control of the US Capitol and remove Democratic lawmakers on or about 4 March." 

    The FBI-US Department of Homeland Security release, dated March 2, noted the alleged MVEs discussed "aspirational plans to persuade thousands to travel to Washington, DC, to participate" in the plot. 

    Both agencies believe "symbols of government, law enforcement, and ideologically
    opposed individuals" will be threatened at higher rates moving foward, as many potential extremists "likely are emboldened by the 6 January breach of the US Capitol Building." 

    "MVEs also have allegedly threatened an attack against the US Capitol using explosives to kill as many members of Congress as possible during the upcoming State of the Union address, according to the US Capitol Police Chief," the report highlighted. 

    While Biden's first State of the Union Address has yet to be scheduled, reports of planned violence during the event emerged late last month. 

    "We know that members of the militia groups that were present on Jan. 6 have stated their desire that they want to blow up the Capitol and kill as many members as possible, with a direct nexus to the State of the Union," acting Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman testified before members of a House Appropriations subcommittee. 

    A mob of supporters of former U.S. President Donald Trump fight with members of law enforcement at a door they broke open as they storm the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, U.S., January 6, 2021
    © REUTERS / Leah Millis
    A mob of supporters of former U.S. President Donald Trump fight with members of law enforcement at a door they broke open as they storm the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, U.S., January 6, 2021

    "Based on that information," she added, it's "prudent that Capitol Police maintain its enhanced security posture until we address those issues going forward."

    FBI Director Wray has also emphasized his own agency's need to improve its collection of intelligence on potential dometic terrorists and domestic terror acts.  

    "We need to get better at collecting, obviously," FBI Director Wray told members of the US Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday, referring to the agency's collection of data related to domestic terrorism. 

    He also highlighted that the "criminal behavior" that took place on January 6 "was not an isolated event."

    "The problem of domestic terrorism has been metastasizing across the country for a number of years now," Wray told lawmakers, noting that white supremacists make up "the biggest chunk" of the intelligence agency's domestic terrorism portfolio. 

    Rep. Michael McCaul (R-TX) on Wednesday called on former US President Donald Trump to tell the supposed extremists to "stand down," as many of those waging threats have done so in support of the former president, as they claimed.  

    "This threat is credible and it's real," he told CNN's Jake Tapper Wednesday, referring to US intelligence on the matter. "Because the original inaugural date was March 4, until the 20th Amendment passed, they think this is the true inauguration day and that President Trump should be inaugurated tomorrow. And that is the threat we face right now." 

    Related:

    Tehran Accuses US of Profiting From ‘Blood Trade’ by Selling Saudi Coalition Weapons for Yemen War
    US Senators Re-Introduce Bill to Repeal War Authorization Powers After Syria Airstrikes
    Yemen’s Houthis Claim Control Over Majority of Marib, Government’s Last Northern Stronghold
    Pentagon Concerned Alleged DPRK Nuclear Activity May Be 'Bargaining Chip' Against US Sanctions
    'Neanderthal Thinking': Biden Rips Republican Governors Who Lifted Mask Mandates - Video
    Tags:
    US Capitol, Domestic Terrorism, extremists, Donald Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The luxury villas will offer style, comfort, and an unprecedented view.
    A Room With One Hell of a View: Unearthly Experience of Staying at Voyager Station Space Hotel
    Reality Confirmed
    Reality Confirmed
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse