Register
22:26 GMT03 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A 3-D printed Facebook logo is seen on U.S. dollar banknotes in this illustration picture, June 18, 2019.

    Facebook to Lift Political Advertising Ban Nearly Four Months After Election

    © REUTERS / Dado Ruvic
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/03/1082247206_0:96:3228:1911_1200x675_80_0_0_2f369b1e289ea2fd7d6567d5e23ed79f.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202103031082246715-facebook-to-lift-political-advertising-ban-nearly-four-months-after-election/

    Facebook and Google, two of the most popular digital platforms for political advertising, had earlier implemented political ad bans in an effort to reduce disinformation and uncertainty about the US presidential election and its aftermath.

    Big Tech giant Facebook will enable advertisers to start running political and social issue advertising in the United States on Thursday, after an almost four-month-long ban, the company announced Wednesday.

    "We’re resuming political, electoral and social issue ads in the United States on Thursday, March 4. We put this temporary ban in place after the November 2020 election to avoid confusion or abuse following Election Day. Unlike other platforms, we require authorization and transparency not just for political and electoral ads, but also for social issue ads, and our systems do not distinguish between these categories," the statement reads.

    Facebook stated that it intends to spend some time improving the process in order to prevent any potential misunderstandings or issues.

    "We’ve heard a lot of feedback about this and learned more about political and electoral ads during this election cycle. As a result, we plan to use the coming months to take a closer look at how these ads work on our service to see where further changes may be merited," it concludes.

    Facebook, alongside Google, imposed bans on political ads following the closures of the polls during the November 3 presidential election.

    On December 10, Google lifted its political ad ban, allowing campaigns to run advertisements in the run-up to the Georgia runoff election in January. Then, following the Capitol siege, it restored its political ad ban, which it later lifted in late February.

    Since the November election, Facebook has never completely lifted its political ad ban, but beginning December 16, it allowed advertisers to run ads targeting Georgia voters about the state's runoff elections.

    © Photo : Pixabay
    British Politicians Slam Facebook for Selling Amazon Forest Via Secret Ads
    Some politicians and campaign staffers have expressed displeasure with the ad bans, claiming that they reduce transparency in digital election ads in general. The lack of clarification on how ad bans would be enforced and when they would expire initially irritated ad buyers, who reportedly called it "the biggest missed opportunity."

    Advertisers who have completed the ad authorization process, according to Facebook, may either upload new ads with a "Paid for by" disclaimer or edit current, qualifying ads to turn them back on.

    "We will begin this process starting in the morning (Pacific Time) -- this may take a few hours to complete," the company said.

    Related:

    Facebook to Lift Ban on News Pages in Australia
    Sweden, Denmark Preparing 'Australian-Style' Laws That Will Press Facebook to Pay for News Content
    Facebook Oversight Board Receives Statement From 'User' Opposing Trump's Digital Exile
    Australia Passes Law Requiring Google, Facebook Pay For News
    Facebook Bans Myanmar's Military From Its Platforms Weeks After Coup
    UK Culture Minister Warns Facebook of More Regulations Following Australian News Ban Spat
    Tags:
    advertising campaign, contextual advertising, Advertising, US politics, political, politics, Facebook, USA, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The luxury villas will offer style, comfort, and an unprecedented view.
    A Room With One Hell of a View: Unearthly Experience of Staying at Voyager Station Space Hotel
    Reality Confirmed
    Reality Confirmed
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse