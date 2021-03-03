Cuomo Vows to 'Fully Cooperate' With NY AG's Review Into Sexual Harassment Allegations Against Him

Cuomo on Wednesday issued a televised address regarding the recent developments, indicating that he would be "fully cooperating" with investigators for the duration of the ongoing probe.
"I want New Yorkers to hear from me directly on this: First, I fully support a woman's right to come forward. And I think it should be encouraged in every way," Cuomo remarked. "I now understand I acted in a way that made people feel uncomfortable. It was not intended and I truly, deeply apologize for it."
The state official further stressed he "never touched anyone appropriately," and that he "never knew at the time that I was making anyone feel uncomfortable."
Cuomo later went on to urge the public to "wait for the facts" of the investigation, before stating he had no intentions to resign from his post. "I'm going to do the job the people in this state elected me to do," he said.
Cuomo's latest remarks on the development came after New York Attorney General Letitia James announced on Monday that she had received a formal referral to select an investigator to review the sexual harassment allegations.
Findings of the investigation will not be made public until after the probe has been officially concluded.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)