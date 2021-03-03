'Where’s Joe?' Ex-White House Press Sec McEnany Slams Biden for Lack of Media Appearances

Trump-era White House staffer Kayleigh McEnany has now followed the ex-president’s economic adviser Larry Kudlow in joining Fox News as an analyst.

Speaking to Fox News’ Sean Hannity, Kayleigh McEnany has accused US President Joe Biden of dodging the media, asking “Where’s Joe?”

“It's been 41 days – at this point, President Trump had multiple press appearances, press conferences – President Barack Obama had as well,” McEnany said.

“Joe Biden needs to step up. We need to hear from him. He needs to engage in the transparency that he promised us: he has not thus far.”

The Florida-born commentator, who recently assumed the role of a Fox News analyst following her stint in the White House, also complained to Hannity that her successor Jen Psaki has received preferential treatment.

“I think it's obvious to anyone who has watched the press briefings that it was an entirely different treatment by the press,” the Harvard Law graduate stated.

“For one, she was asked what Joe Biden thought about the Antifa riots, and her answer was that she hadn't spoken to him,” McEnany pointed out. “If I would had given an answer like that, it would have been unacceptable. The headlines would have been egregious and appalling afterward.”

© REUTERS / TOM BRENNER White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki delivers remarks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., February 1, 2021.

McEnany believes that when it comes to such hot topics as sexual assault accusations – similar to the ones Joe Biden is facing from his former staffer Tara Reid – or the opening of migrant facilities for kids, the current administration does not “get the degree of scrutiny” the Donald Trump’s team witnessed.

“Why is it that under President Donald Trump they talk about cages, that were falsely attributed to him, in the immigration context. They were in fact put in place under President Barack Obama,” McEnany raged.

“Now we know that these immigration facilities have opened, but there is no criticism there,” she said, referring to the Trump-era Texas migrant facility that recently opened again.

The detention centre is set to house up to 700 children crossing the US border from Mexico. The facility was closed in July 2019 after the conditions and family separation policy practiced there were criticised. US Health and Human Services officials announced in February that the facility has now been re-opened.

Speaking to Hannity, McEnany, however, still praised Psaki for being brave enough to appear on Fox News Sunday and for saying that she would be “happy” to take on her predecessor in a televised showdown, despite knowing that she would face some tough questioning.

“I respect her for saying that she would willing to go on Fox - she has been on Fox and networks that would challenge her, as they should,” the former press secretary concluded.