Register
14:33 GMT03 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Rear Adm. Ronny Jackson, President Donald Trump's choice to be secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs, leaves a Senate office building after meeting individually with some members of the committee that would vet him for the post, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, 24 April 2018

    Trump's White House Doctor Made ‘Sexual, Denigrating’ Comments, Abused Alcohol, Claims DoD

    © AP Photo / J. Scott Applewhite
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106392/85/1063928587_0:232:4444:2731_1200x675_80_0_0_52a36547323b3d93379b9a596689b1ab.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202103031082243443-trumps-white-house-doctor-made-sexual-denigrating-comments-abused-alcohol-claims-dod/

    The Pentagon’s Inspector General has been carrying out a years-long probe into Ronny Jackson, who currently represents Texas in the House of Representatives, and examined allegations dating to his time serving during the Barack Obama and Donald Trump administrations.

    The Department of Defense (DoD) is to reveal in its forthcoming report that Rep. Ronny Jackson’s (R-Texas) tenure in the White House as physician during the Obama and Trump administrations was marred by “yelling, screaming, cursing, or belittling subordinates” that created a “hostile environment”.

    According to an advance copy of the report from the Pentagon’s inspector general, cited by CNN, Jackson made "sexual and denigrating" comments about a female colleague, abused protocol by drinking alcohol during presidential trips, and over-indulged in prescription-strength sleeping medication.

    ​Interviewed for the report, at least six people claimed that while on duty during lengthy flights Jackson took Ambien, known for its side effects, such as drowsiness and reduced alertness, writes the outlet.

    The behaviour of the physician, who now sits on the House Armed Services subcommittee overseeing military personnel, reportedly left staffers concerned whether Jackson would be able adequately carry out his duties at the White House.

    The report, which is a culmination of an investigation that launched in 2018, alleges that a fiery-tempered Jackson was seen drinking during a visit to Manila, capital of the Philippines, from 22 April 2014, to 29 April 2014, leading the supposedly intoxicated staffer to let loose some ‘inappropriate’ remarks about a female colleague subordinate to him.

    A witness claimed Jackson began drinking in the hotel lobby after arrival in Manila, and later got into a car with a drink in his hand "to go out on the town".

    At the hotel later another witness claimed seeing Jackson "pounding" on the door of a female subordinate's room, and shouting, "I need you to come to my room."

    Similar incidents reportedly occurred during other trips as well.

    There has not yet been any official comment from the Pentagon’s inspector general.

    ‘Politically Motivated’ Allegations

    The outlet quotes Jackson, who retired from the Navy in 2019 and won his Texas House seat last year, as denouncing the report as an attempt by Democrats to tarnish his reputation.

    "I'm proud of the work environment I fostered under three different Presidents of both parties; I take my professional responsibility with respect to prescription drug practices seriously; and I flat out reject any allegation that I consumed alcohol while on duty," Jackson said.

    ​According to the retired Navy rear admiral, who is the US representative for Texas’s 13th congressional district, the inspector general "resurrected" throwback allegations against him because he refused to "turn my back on President (Donald) Trump", who was a vocal supporter of his 2020 congressional bid.

    ​Jackson, who according to two defence officials cited by CNN could now face a Navy review of his retirement pay, has vehemently denied he had ever “consumed alcohol while on duty".

    Related:

    Ex-Presidential Adviser Alleges Trump Will Fuel His Campaign With Biden's 'Failures' on Immigration
    Pentagon Claims One 'Iranian-Backed' Militia Member Killed, Two Injured in Syria Strike
    Trump May ‘Pretend’ to Run in 2024 Race to Cash In on Election Fundraising, Says Niece
    Tags:
    US Department of Defense (DoD), Department of Defense, Ronny Jackson, Donald Trump, US Pentagon, Pentagon, Pentagon
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The luxury villas will offer style, comfort, and an unprecedented view.
    A Room With One Hell of a View: Unearthly Experience of Staying at Voyager Station Space Hotel
    Reality Confirmed
    Reality Confirmed
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse