Register
01:58 GMT03 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    In this image taken from video, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, in Albany, N.Y.

    NY Legislators to Strip Cuomo of Emergency Powers, Return Covid-Related Matters Under Local Control

    © AP Photo / Office of the Governor of New York
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/03/1082238818_50:-1:1986:1089_1200x675_80_0_0_42a6dfc957372b5c253642ed826b0715.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202103031082238214-ny-legislators-to-strip-cuomo-of-emergency-powers-return-covid-related-matters-under-local-control/

    The move comes amid a surge in demands for Cuomo to quit, as he faces three growing scandals: allegations of sexual harassment by at least three young women, accusations of verbal bullying, and underreporting COVID-19-related deaths in nursing homes.

    Lawmakers from New York's Assembly and state Senate have decided to strip the state's Governor Andrew Cuomo of his emergency powers granted to him early last year to manage the response to the pandemic and bring coronavirus-related matters back under local jurisdiction.

    “I think everyone understands where we were back in March and where we are now. We certainly see the need for a quick response but also want to move toward a system of increased oversight, and review. The public deserves to have checks and balances. Our proposal would create a system with increased input while at the same time ensuring New Yorkers continue to be protected,” Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said in a statement released on Tuesday.

    The temporary measures, which were taken at the beginning of the pandemic when the state was the hardest-hit area in the US, gave Cuomo greater powers to issue executive orders, and were set to expire on April 30.

    The bill introduced on Tuesday would repeal the powers immediately, thereby enabling executive measures vital to public health to continue.

    "Standing directives taken by executive action which manage the spread or reduction of COVID-19, facilitate the vaccination process or require use of face coverings, will remain in effect for an additional 30 days," the statement reads. "The governor cannot extend actions beyond the first 30 days unless they explicitly relate to the COVID-19 pandemic."

    The statement specifically indicates that already issued directives cannot be changed after 30 days of their prolonged action until Cuomo "has responded to comments provided by the chairs of relevant committees."

    "The legislation will also allow the Legislature to repeal a declared State of Emergency by joint resolution, and will keep disease outbreaks in the definition of disaster situation that can be subject to a state of emergency," the statement concludes.

    Cuomo's administration is subject to an independent inquiry into the sexual harassment allegations headed by the state attorney general's office, as a third woman came out with accusations of inappropriate behavior on Monday. He also faces an investigation into the nursing home deaths that were allegedly concealed from the federal government.

    Over the last year, Cuomo has issued several executive orders, including on the closing of public schools, mandatory work from home for workers, limiting transport and imposing limitations on the work of public catering establishments.

    Related:

    Cuomo Acknowledges His Behaviour Could Be Seen as 'Unwanted Flirtation' Amid Harassment Scandal
    NYC Mayor de Blasio Says Harassment Accusations of Gov. Cuomo 'Sickened' Him - Reports
    Watch Psaki Dodge Question on Whether Biden Still Views Cuomo's Pandemic Response as 'Gold Standard'
    Third Woman Accuses Cuomo of Sexual Harassment, Says He Made Unwanted Advance at a Wedding - Report
    'Accusers Deserve Answers': Hillary Clinton Backs Probe Into Sexual Harassment Claims Against Cuomo
    Tags:
    Governor, life under COVID-19 quarantine, coronavirus, COVID-19, New York State, New York City, New York, Governor Andrew Cuomo, Andrew Cuomo, USA, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The luxury villas will offer style, comfort, and an unprecedented view.
    A Room With One Hell of a View: Unearthly Experience of Staying at Voyager Station Space Hotel
    Reality Confirmed
    Reality Confirmed
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse