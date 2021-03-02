Register
    Christopher Wray testifies before a Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on his nomination to be the next FBI director on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., July 12, 2017

    FBI Sees No Evidence of 'Fake' Trump Supporters Behind US Capitol Breach, Director Wray Says

    © REUTERS / Carlos Barria/File Photo
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The FBI has not seen any evidence of fake Trump supporters behind the attack on the US Capitol, which is investigated as a case of "domestic terrorism," FBI Director Christopher Wray told the US Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday.

    "We have not seen evidence of that at this stage, certainly," Wray said when asked to comment on allegations the January 6 incident was organized by Trump’s opponents to frame the former president and his supporters.

    U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 U.S. presidential election results by the U.S. Congress, in Washington, U.S, January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Jim Bourg/File Photo
    © REUTERS / JIM BOURG
    ‘Beautiful Thing’: Trump Deems Jan 6 Rally Held Before Capitol Riot a ‘Lovefest’
    Wray said the FBI has arrested more than 270 suspects, including members of right-wing militias and several white supremacists.

    "We have arrested already more than 270 individuals to date, over 300 when you include the ones of our partners with more subjects being identified and charged just about every single day," Wray said.

    "As we build out the individuals, whom we arrested for the violence, we are getting a richer and richer understanding of different people’s motivations, but, certainly, as I said, militia violent extremism, some instances of racially motivated violent extremism specifically advocating for the superiority of the white race," Wray added.

    On 6 January, a group of Trump supporters breached the US Capitol to stop Congress from certifying Joe Biden's vwin in the 2020 presidential election, which the former POTUS blasted as "rigged". US House Democrats impeached Trump for "inciting insurrection", but he was eventually acquitted in the Senate.

    Trump has repeatedly said that in his speech on 6 January he called on his supporters to protest peacefully and patriotically.

