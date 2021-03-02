Hollywood Star Will Smith Says He'll Make Up His Mind on Running For President 'at Some Point'

Hollywood star Will Smith has revealed that he will make a decision about running for president "at some point" in the future. Speaking on the podcast "Pod Save America" the 52-year-old said he will let the office "get cleaned up a little bit" before considering whether he will follow in the footsteps of Ronald Reagan, who prior to serving two terms as the president of the United States, was a Hollywood actor.
"I absolutely have an opinion, I'm optimistic, I'm hopeful, I believe in understanding between people and I believe in the possibility of harmony. I will certainly do my part, whether it remains artistic or, at some point, ventures into the political arena", Smith said.
Smith earlier said that he had started thinking about a career in politics after hearing Donald Trump's plans about building a wall on the border with Mexico and banning Muslims from entering the country. Smith is one of several celebrities Americans wish to see in the Oval Office. Other candidates include actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, talk show host Oprah Winfrey, another talk show host Ellen DeGeneres, actor Tom Hanks, with the latter always topping the list.
