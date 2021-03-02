Register
15:11 GMT02 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    Joe Biden Was Reluctant to Apologise to Woman Who Accused Him of Inappropriate Touching, Book Claims

    © REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNST
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/17/1082156415_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_c38b9971a5bd227a23ffdb6ddaded082.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202103021082233241-joe-biden-was-reluctant-to-apologise-to-woman-who-accused-him-of-inappropriate-touching-book-claims/

    Lucy Flores is among several women who accused the Democrat of inappropriate hugging, kissing, and touching. One of the women who came forward with accusations even claimed that Biden sexually assaulted her when she worked for him as a staff assistant.

    US President Joe Biden was reluctant to apologise to Lucy Flores, a woman who accused the politician of inappropriate touching and kissing, claims a new book "Lucky: How Joe Biden Barely Won the Presidency".

    "He won't apologise because he thinks he did nothing wrong", a Biden adviser told the authors of the book.

    A Biden ally revealed that when aides pointed to potential problems their concerns fell on deaf ears.

    "I don't think he understood it on some level. He constantly thought 'Yeah, so what? What's the big deal?' He needed a lot of convincing. Every time someone flagged that it was a problem, it went right over his head", the ally said.

    What Were the Allegations?

    In a 2019 essay titled "An Awkward Kiss Changed How I Saw Biden" Lucy Flores spoke about the Democrat's alleged inappropriate behaviour. Flores claimed he approached her from behind and smelled her hair and kissed her on the back of her head without consent.

    "If Biden and I worked together in a traditional office, I would have complained to the HR department, but on the campaign trail, there's no clear path for what to do when a powerful man crosses the line. In politics, you shrug it off, smile for the cameras, and get back to the task of trying to win your race", Flores wrote.

    Flores wrote that she decided to come forward after reading reports and seeing photos showing Biden displaying similar behaviour with other women.

    "Had I never seen those pictures, I may have been able to give Biden the benefit of the doubt. Had there not been multiple articles written over the years about the exact same thing — calling his creepy behaviour an 'open secret' — perhaps it would feel less offensive. And yet despite the steady stream of pictures and the occasional article, Biden retained his title of America's Favourite Uncle", Flores wrote in her essay.

    How Has Biden Responded?

    It took the politician four days to respond to the accusations. He recorded a video in which he accepted that social norms have changed and promised to be more respectful of people's personal space.

    "I shake hands, I hug people, I grab men and women by the shoulders and say, 'You can do this'. Whether they are women, men, young, old, it's the way I've always been. It's the way I show I care about them, that I listen", he said. "Social norms have begun to change, they've shifted. And the boundaries of protecting personal space have been reset. And I get it. I get it. I hear what they're saying, I understand it. And I'll be much more mindful. That's my responsibility and I'll meet it", Biden said.

    According to the book "Lucky: How Joe Biden Barely Won the Presidency", Biden told his aides that he thought he did not make Flores uncomfortable

    "I thought I was doing the opposite. I've always tried to support women", the politician reportedly said.

    Flores is among several women who have since come forward with accusations of inappropriate behaviour against Biden. One woman accused the Democrat of sexual assault.

    Tara Reade claimed Biden forced her against a wall and penetrated her with his fingers in 1993 when he was a Senator for Delaware.

    "There was no exchange, really, he just had me up against the wall", she said to podcast host Katie Halper in March 2020. I remember it happened all at once... his hands were on me and underneath my clothes. I remember him saying, first, as he was doing it 'Do you want to go somewhere else?' and then him saying to me, when I pulled away... he said 'Come on man, I heard you liked me'. That phrase stayed with me", Reade said in a 2020 interview.

    Despite these accusations, the Democrat received support from such high-profile female members of the Democratic Party as Hillary Clinton and Elizabeth Warren, which prompted Tara Reade to say that she no longer supports the Democrats.

    "I'm leaving the Democratic Party and I won't be part of any. I won't be a Republican; it's just not my political belief system. I've been pretty much progressive all my life…I feel politically homeless", Reade said in an interview with journalist Megyn Kelly.

    Related:

    Biden's Plan to 'Carve Up' Iraq Into Three Regions Has Proven Disastrous, Iraqi Sociologist Explains
    Biden's Trade Agenda Reflects More Hardline Stance Against China in Rules, Experts Say
    Tags:
    Democratic Party (PD), sexual assault, United States, inappropriate touching, Joe Biden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The luxury villas will offer style, comfort, and an unprecedented view.
    A Room With One Hell of a View: Unearthly Experience of Staying at Voyager Station Space Hotel
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse