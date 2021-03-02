US Emergency Services Rescue COVID-19 Vaccines in Kentucky Amid Record Flooding, Reports Say

According to the news outlets, the vaccines were successfully taken to neighbouring Wolfe County, and not a dose was lost during transportation.
ICYMI: #Flooding has devastated parts of #Kentucky over the weekend after torrential #rain has soaked the Bluegrass state.— WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) March 2, 2021
We have more on this story on @WeatherNation all morning long. #KYwx pic.twitter.com/i9UFQ0btoK
On Sunday, Kentucky faced heavy rains that, together with melting snow, caused record flooding in the state. This prompted the Kentucky governor to declare a state of emergency in counties and cities across the state. According to Kentucky Emergency Management Director Michael Dossett, the record rainfall would result in the largest flooding in the state's history.
