WaPo Fact-Checker Ridiculed Online as He ‘Forgets’ Biden Was President Last Month

Glenn Kessler, an editor and chief writer of Washington Post’s The Fact Checker feature, took to Twitter on Monday to slam Donald Trump after the latter blasted Joe Biden for schools not reopening. But his attempt to rip Trump turned out to be awkward, so internet users were there to help (and to laugh).
“Trump complaining about kids not back in schools yet. Who was president a month ago?” Kessler asked sarcastically.
Trump complaining about kids not back in schools yet. Who was president a month ago?— Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) February 28, 2021
Twitter users did the math quickly.
Fact check: today is Feb. 28th. a month ago was Jan. 28th. Joe Biden was sworn in to office on Jan. 20th. So, Joe Biden was president a month ago.— Siraj Hashmi in Gitmo (@SirajAHashmi) February 28, 2021
…biden?— tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) February 28, 2021
The best part about this tweet is this guy is literally a professional “fact checker” 😂— JT Lewis (@thejtlewis) March 1, 2021
That would be Joe Biden— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 28, 2021
After coronavirus-induced shutdowns were imposed in several states, mostly under Democratic leadership, Trump called for “opening up America,” pointing at small businesses suffering heavy losses.
In his speech at Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Sunday, Trump blasted Joe Biden for not reopening schools, saying that he is “cruelly keeping our children locked in their homes, no reason for it whatsoever.”
