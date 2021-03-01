Register
20:49 GMT01 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 U.S. presidential election results by the U.S. Congress, in Washington, U.S, January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Jim Bourg/File Photo

    ‘Beautiful Thing’: Trump Deems Jan 6 Rally Held Before Capitol Riot a ‘Lovefest’

    © REUTERS / JIM BOURG
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 15
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/1c/1082212733_0:0:3073:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_5845cc1a901401f89086ad4b30b5c74f.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202103011082222655-beautiful-thing-trump-deems-jan-6-rally-held-before-capitol-riot-a-lovefest/

    Moments before the deadly Capitol riot broke out and saw thousands overrun security personnel and ransack the federal building, former US President Donald Trump held a “Stop the Steal” rally in Washington, DC, as congressional lawmakers prepared to certify the result of the 2020 election. The rally has largely been blamed for inciting the siege.

    After giving his very first post-presidency speech at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) over the weekend, Trump described the “Stop the Steal” rally he held before the Capitol breach as a delightful event that was filled with nothing but his supporters’ goodwill.

    In a late Sunday interview with Fox News’ Steve Hilton, Trump remarked that the rally was a “beautiful thing,” and that it “was a lovefest.”

    “That rally was massive,” the former president noted. “It was tremendous numbers of people.”

    Trump’s commentary came after he was asked whether he would have done anything differently since large groups of rally attendees broke away from the event, and relocated to the Capitol steps before engaging in an all-out riot.

    The one-time commander-in-chief followed his remarks up by saying he knew the event was going to have a large turnout, saying he told administration officials prior to the January 6 event that 10,000 National Guard troops needed to be “ready.”

    However, Trump subsequently moved to shift blame over the lack of security enforcement in the nation’s capital to “the people at the Capitol,” specifically House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA). “I heard they rejected [readying the National Guard] because it didn’t look good,” he told Hilton.

    According to a factcheck by The Fresno Bee, Pelosi had no authority over the National Guard decision, which was rejected by the then-House Sergeant at Arms Paul Irving, who did not consult with House leadership.

    Trump later switched gears and lamented that he “hates” to see the “terrible” rioting that unfolded at the Capitol, ultimately comparing the events to the fiery racial justice protests that erupted in 2020.

    The Capitol riot claimed the lives of several individuals, including three law enforcement officials who responded to the scene. One officer died after having been hit in the head with a large object believed to have been a fire extinguisher, whereas two others died by suicide.

    Supporters of President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
    © AP Photo / Jose Luis Magana
    Supporters of President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

    The January 6 events saw thousands of Trump supporters scaling the walls, smashing windows and breaking through several doors, as individuals stormed into the congressional chambers and offices, including one that belonged to Pelosi. The siege itself forced senators and representatives to remain inside a security bunker on the grounds for several hours, before being cleared to resume the certification process. 

    While the rally itself was largely seen as a factor that emboldened Trump loyalists to storm the Capitol, it was Trump’s own calls to his supporters that they go to the federal building and “show strength” that officials zeroed in on. In the end, that commentary prompted the US House of Representatives to impeach him on a sole incitement charge, marking the second-ever impeachment of a sitting president. However, the US Senate later acquitted Trump.

    Trump has not given a firm answer to a possible run in the 2024 presidential cycle; however, he did hint that he may take up the campaign batons once again during his CPAC weekend address.

    Related:

    Republican Leader McConnell Blames Trump for Capitol Protest After Voting to Acquit Him
    Dem House Rep. Sues Trump Over Riot at Capitol and 'Conspiring With Extremists'
    Video: Trump Warns 'People Are Furious' Over Election Results in First Interview Since Capitol Riot
    Horn-Toting Capitol Protester Says He Lost Faith in Trump After He Pardoned Lil Wayne Over Him
    South Carolina Lawmaker to Introduce Bill Allowing Trump to Be Buried on State Capitol Grounds
    Tags:
    Rally, Trump supporters, riot, insurrection, Capitol, Donald Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Actress Kate Hudson in a handout screen grab from the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, 28 February 2021.
    78th Golden Globes Red Carpet: Best Looks and Highlights
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse