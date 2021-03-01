GOP Members Launch Super PAC to Support Republicans Who Backed Trump’s Impeachment, Report Says

The development comes as Trump hinted that he may run for president again in 2024. Speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference, the businessman-turned-politician dismissed rumours that he would start his own political party.

Adam Kinzinger and other opponents of former US President Donald Trump are launching a super PAC that will support Republicans who voted to convict the 45th president of the United States during the latest impeachment trial, The Washington Post reported, citing documents it had reviewed.

"Americans Keeping Country First is the only Super PAC dedicated solely to defending the members of Congress who took votes of conscience to impeach or convict President Trump after rioters stormed the Capitol complex on 6 January 2021”, reads a statement posted on its website.

One of the organisation’s advisers, Mario Castillo, who is a Republican lobbyist, said the super PAC will "provide air cover for the members of the Congress" who turned against Trump, but did not elaborate on specific actions. Castillo noted that the group wants to broaden a "big tent" of Republicans who can vote on certain issues without fearing that their stance will cost them their political careers.

The Americans Keeping Country First super PAC will serve as a sister organisation to Adam Kinzinger’s PAC Country First, which the legislator created in order to purge the Republican party of Trump’s influence.

Ten Republicans in the House of Representatives and seven in the Senate voted to impeach Trump during his second trial. The 45th president previously said that those GOP members who voted against him wouldn’t get his support during primaries and general elections. Trump has already backed several challengers to Republicans who oppose him.

Will the New Super PAC Receive Much Support From Republicans?

George Conway, a long-time anti-Trump conservative, hints that few GOP members will distance themselves from the ex-president. Conway, who advised the Lincoln Project, a political action committee that was created to thwart Trump’s chances to win the 2020 presidential election, said he had mainly seen Democrats interested in Americans Keeping Country First.

"I don’t really know about the interest of Republican donors", he said.

Despite his second impeachment trial, Trump still remains popular among voters. A Suffolk University/USA Today Poll last week revealed that 46 percent of respondents said they would abandon the Republican Party and join his party if the ex-president ever decided to create one.

Trump, however, dismissed months-long rumours that he would say goodbye to the GOP and start his own political party. Speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference, the most influential gathering of US conservatives, the 74-year-old called the reports fake news and said such a move would split the Republican vote.

"Wouldn't that be brilliant? Let's start a new party so we can divide our vote and never win. We have the Republican Party. It's going to unite and be stronger than ever before", Trump said.

During his speech, Trump also criticised incumbent President Joe Biden, saying the country’s policy had changed to "America last" and hinted that he may run for president in 2024.